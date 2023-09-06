EU KM 1 30.06.2023 30.06.2022 31.12.2021 30.06.2021 Available own funds (amounts) in EUR in EUR in EUR 1 Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital 41.243.454,34 39.401.634,15 36.639.665,85 37.066.194,15 2 Tier 1 capital 41.243.454,34 39.401.634,15 36.639.665,85 37.066.194,15 3 Total capital 41.373.454,34 39.401.634,15 36.639.665,85 37.066.194,15 Risk-weighted exposure amounts 4 Total risk-weighted exposure amount 187.448.461,34 193.701.741,61 199.900.578,68 205.677.974,23

Capital ratios (as a percentage of risk-weighted exposure amount)

5 Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (%) 22,00% 20,34% 18,33% 18,02% 6 Tier 1 ratio (%) 22,00% 20,34% 18,33% 18,02% 7 Total capital ratio (%) 22,07% 20,34% 18,33% 18,02%

Additional own funds requirements to address risks other than the risk of excessive leverage (as a percentage of risk-weighted exposure amount)

EU 7a Additional own funds requirements to address risks other than the risk of excessive leverage (%) 2,10% 2,10% 2,10% 2,10% EU 7b of which: to be made up of CET1 capital (percentage points) 1,18% 1,18% 1,18% 1,18% EU 7c of which: to be made up of Tier 1 capital (percentage points) 1,58% 1,58% 1,58% 1,58% EU 7d Total SREP own funds requirements (%) 10,10% 10,10% 10,10% 10,10%

Additional own funds requirements based on SREP (as a percentage of risk-weighted exposure amount)

8 Capital conservation buffer (%) 2,50% 2,50% 2,50% 2,50% EU 8a Conservation buffer due to macro-prudential or systemic risk identified at the level of a Member State (%) 0% 0% 0% 0% 9 Institution specific countercyclical capital buffer (%) 0,05% 0,05% 0,05% 0,05% EU 9a Systemic risk buffer (%) 0% 0% 0% 0% 10 Global Systemically Important Institution buffer (%) 0% 0% 0% 0% EU 10a Other Systemically Important Institution buffer 0% 0% 0% 0% 11 Combined buffer requirement (%) 2,69% 2,55% 2,55% 2,55% EU 11a Overall capital requirements (%) 12,79% 12,65% 12,65% 12,65% 12 CET1 available after meeting the total SREP own funds requirements (%) 11,90% 10,24% 8,23% 7,92%

Leverage ratio

13 Leverage ratio total exposure measure 290.094.717,30 334.408.776,07 354.037.447,68 342.539.841,31 14 Leverage ratio 14,22% 11,78% 10,35% 10,82%

Additional own funds requirements to address risks of excessive leverage (as a percentage of leverage ratio total exposure amount)

EU 14a Additional own funds requirements to address the risk of excessive leverage (%) 0% 0% 0% 0% EU 14b of which: to be made up of CET1 capital (percentage points) 0% 0% 0% 0% EU 14c Total SREP leverage ratio requirements (%) 3,00% 3,00% 3,00% 3,00%

Leverage ratio buffer and overall leverage ratio requirement

EU 14d Leverage ratio buffer requirement (%) 0% 0% 0% 0% EU 14e Overall leverage ratio requirements (%) 3,00% 3,00% 3,00% 3,00%

Liquidity Coverage Ratio

15 Total high-quality liquid assets (HQLA) (Weighted value - average) 80.530.380,27 113.946.126,11 120.060.741,52 134.027.645,70 EU 16a Cash outflows - Total weighted value 44.261.187,00 70.960.977,53 71.606.205,74 65.752.340,10 EU 16b Cash inflows - Total weighted value 43.694.503,80 56.904.654,53 41.116.946,20 12.871.171,30 16 Total net cash outflows (adjusted value) 11.065.296,75 17.740.244,38 30.489.259,52 52.881.168,80 17 Liquidity coverage ratio (%) 727,77% 642,30% 393,78% 253,45%

Net Stable Funding Ratio