EU KM 1

30.06.2023

30.06.2022

31.12.2021

30.06.2021

Available own funds (amounts)

in EUR

in EUR

in EUR

1

Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital

41.243.454,34

39.401.634,15

36.639.665,85

37.066.194,15

2

Tier 1 capital

41.243.454,34

39.401.634,15

36.639.665,85

37.066.194,15

3

Total capital

41.373.454,34

39.401.634,15

36.639.665,85

37.066.194,15

Risk-weighted exposure amounts

4

Total risk-weighted exposure amount

187.448.461,34

193.701.741,61

199.900.578,68

205.677.974,23

Capital ratios (as a percentage of risk-weighted exposure amount)

5

Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (%)

22,00%

20,34%

18,33%

18,02%

6

Tier 1 ratio (%)

22,00%

20,34%

18,33%

18,02%

7

Total capital ratio (%)

22,07%

20,34%

18,33%

18,02%

Additional own funds requirements to address risks other than the risk of excessive leverage (as a percentage of risk-weighted exposure amount)

EU 7a

Additional own funds requirements to address risks other than the risk of excessive leverage (%)

2,10%

2,10%

2,10%

2,10%

EU 7b

of which: to be made up of CET1 capital (percentage points)

1,18%

1,18%

1,18%

1,18%

EU 7c

of which: to be made up of Tier 1 capital (percentage points)

1,58%

1,58%

1,58%

1,58%

EU 7d

Total SREP own funds requirements (%)

10,10%

10,10%

10,10%

10,10%

Additional own funds requirements based on SREP (as a percentage of risk-weighted exposure amount)

8

Capital conservation buffer (%)

2,50%

2,50%

2,50%

2,50%

EU 8a

Conservation buffer due to macro-prudential or systemic risk identified at the level of a Member State (%)

0%

0%

0%

0%

9

Institution specific countercyclical capital buffer (%)

0,05%

0,05%

0,05%

0,05%

EU 9a

Systemic risk buffer (%)

0%

0%

0%

0%

10

Global Systemically Important Institution buffer (%)

0%

0%

0%

0%

EU 10a

Other Systemically Important Institution buffer

0%

0%

0%

0%

11

Combined buffer requirement (%)

2,69%

2,55%

2,55%

2,55%

EU 11a

Overall capital requirements (%)

12,79%

12,65%

12,65%

12,65%

12

CET1 available after meeting the total SREP own funds requirements (%)

11,90%

10,24%

8,23%

7,92%

Leverage ratio

13

Leverage ratio total exposure measure

290.094.717,30

334.408.776,07

354.037.447,68

342.539.841,31

14

Leverage ratio

14,22%

11,78%

10,35%

10,82%

Additional own funds requirements to address risks of excessive leverage (as a percentage of leverage ratio total exposure amount)

EU 14a

Additional own funds requirements to address the risk of excessive leverage (%)

0%

0%

0%

0%

EU 14b

of which: to be made up of CET1 capital (percentage points)

0%

0%

0%

0%

EU 14c

Total SREP leverage ratio requirements (%)

3,00%

3,00%

3,00%

3,00%

Leverage ratio buffer and overall leverage ratio requirement

EU 14d

Leverage ratio buffer requirement (%)

0%

0%

0%

0%

EU 14e

Overall leverage ratio requirements (%)

3,00%

3,00%

3,00%

3,00%

Liquidity Coverage Ratio

15

Total high-quality liquid assets (HQLA) (Weighted value - average)

80.530.380,27

113.946.126,11

120.060.741,52

134.027.645,70

EU 16a

Cash outflows - Total weighted value

44.261.187,00

70.960.977,53

71.606.205,74

65.752.340,10

EU 16b

Cash inflows - Total weighted value

43.694.503,80

56.904.654,53

41.116.946,20

12.871.171,30

16

Total net cash outflows (adjusted value)

11.065.296,75

17.740.244,38

30.489.259,52

52.881.168,80

17

Liquidity coverage ratio (%)

727,77%

642,30%

393,78%

253,45%

Net Stable Funding Ratio

18

Total available stable funding

216.193.137,03

228.548.955,82

235.911.770,37

239.187.311,43

19

Total required stable funding

94.420.077,99

106.378.842,56

117.103.018,61

153.260.903,47

20

NSFR ratio (%)

228,97%

214,84%

201,46%

156,07%

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Wiener Privatbank SE published this content on 04 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2023 07:09:04 UTC.