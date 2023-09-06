Wiener Privatbank : Disclosure Report 30.06.2023 Key Metrics Template
EU KM 1
30.06.2023
30.06.2022
31.12.2021
30.06.2021
Available own funds (amounts)
in EUR
in EUR
in EUR
1
Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital
41.243.454,34
39.401.634,15
36.639.665,85
37.066.194,15
2
Tier 1 capital
41.243.454,34
39.401.634,15
36.639.665,85
37.066.194,15
3
Total capital
41.373.454,34
39.401.634,15
36.639.665,85
37.066.194,15
Risk-weighted exposure amounts
4
Total risk-weighted exposure amount
187.448.461,34
193.701.741,61
199.900.578,68
205.677.974,23
Capital ratios (as a percentage of risk-weighted exposure amount)
5
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (%)
22,00%
20,34%
18,33%
18,02%
6
Tier 1 ratio (%)
22,00%
20,34%
18,33%
18,02%
7
Total capital ratio (%)
22,07%
20,34%
18,33%
18,02%
Additional own funds requirements to address risks other than the risk of excessive leverage (as a percentage of risk-weighted exposure amount)
EU 7a
Additional own funds requirements to address risks other than the risk of excessive leverage (%)
2,10%
2,10%
2,10%
2,10%
EU 7b
of which: to be made up of CET1 capital (percentage points)
1,18%
1,18%
1,18%
1,18%
EU 7c
of which: to be made up of Tier 1 capital (percentage points)
1,58%
1,58%
1,58%
1,58%
EU 7d
Total SREP own funds requirements (%)
10,10%
10,10%
10,10%
10,10%
Additional own funds requirements based on SREP (as a percentage of risk-weighted exposure amount)
8
Capital conservation buffer (%)
2,50%
2,50%
2,50%
2,50%
EU 8a
Conservation buffer due to macro-prudential or systemic risk identified at the level of a Member State (%)
0%
0%
0%
0%
9
Institution specific countercyclical capital buffer (%)
0,05%
0,05%
0,05%
0,05%
EU 9a
Systemic risk buffer (%)
0%
0%
0%
0%
10
Global Systemically Important Institution buffer (%)
0%
0%
0%
0%
EU 10a
Other Systemically Important Institution buffer
0%
0%
0%
0%
11
Combined buffer requirement (%)
2,69%
2,55%
2,55%
2,55%
EU 11a
Overall capital requirements (%)
12,79%
12,65%
12,65%
12,65%
12
CET1 available after meeting the total SREP own funds requirements (%)
11,90%
10,24%
8,23%
7,92%
Leverage ratio
13
Leverage ratio total exposure measure
290.094.717,30
334.408.776,07
354.037.447,68
342.539.841,31
14
Leverage ratio
14,22%
11,78%
10,35%
10,82%
Additional own funds requirements to address risks of excessive leverage (as a percentage of leverage ratio total exposure amount)
EU 14a
Additional own funds requirements to address the risk of excessive leverage (%)
0%
0%
0%
0%
EU 14b
of which: to be made up of CET1 capital (percentage points)
0%
0%
0%
0%
EU 14c
Total SREP leverage ratio requirements (%)
3,00%
3,00%
3,00%
3,00%
Leverage ratio buffer and overall leverage ratio requirement
EU 14d
Leverage ratio buffer requirement (%)
0%
0%
0%
0%
EU 14e
Overall leverage ratio requirements (%)
3,00%
3,00%
3,00%
3,00%
Liquidity Coverage Ratio
15
Total high-quality liquid assets (HQLA) (Weighted value - average)
80.530.380,27
113.946.126,11
120.060.741,52
134.027.645,70
EU 16a
Cash outflows - Total weighted value
44.261.187,00
70.960.977,53
71.606.205,74
65.752.340,10
EU 16b
Cash inflows - Total weighted value
43.694.503,80
56.904.654,53
41.116.946,20
12.871.171,30
16
Total net cash outflows (adjusted value)
11.065.296,75
17.740.244,38
30.489.259,52
52.881.168,80
17
Liquidity coverage ratio (%)
727,77%
642,30%
393,78%
253,45%
Net Stable Funding Ratio
18
Total available stable funding
216.193.137,03
228.548.955,82
235.911.770,37
239.187.311,43
19
Total required stable funding
94.420.077,99
106.378.842,56
117.103.018,61
153.260.903,47
20
NSFR ratio (%)
228,97%
214,84%
201,46%
156,07%
Wiener Privatbank Se is an Austria-based real-estate investment company. The Bank's services include private banking, asset management, corporate and investment banking, as well as real estate investment products and services. As regards investment services, the Bank focuses on the real estate area. The activities include the sale, acquisition and rental of real estate, as well as intermediation. It further offers a real estate investment fund, Wiener Privatbank European Property, through which the Wiener Privatbank invests in real-estate portfolios in Europe. The Bank operates through numerous subsidiaries, including ATI Vermoegenstreuhandgesellschaft mbH, BODEN-INVEST Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH, WPB Real Estate Holding GmbH, WPB Immobilienmanagement GmbH, SETUP Auhofstrasse 181 GmbH, Errichtung WH150 GmbH and Valartis Bank (Austria) AG. The Bank also holds majority stakes in WPB Bautraeger GmbH, ENERGEIA Property Management GmbH and RESAG Immobilienmakler GmbH.