Brick Award: Record number of submissions shows popularity of Brick Architecture

The submission period for the Brick Award 22 ended on April 8, 2021, with a new record. 789 architectural projects have been submitted from 53 countries from all over the world, this is compared to 2020 a plus of 22%. Most projects were submitted from the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium, countries where Wienerberger holds a leading market position. Also, from export markets of Wienerberger such as Spain, Iran, Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Australia, a large number of projects were submitted, showing the independence and internationality of the Award.

Five categories are assigned to the Brick Award, within each a category price will be awarded, next to the overall winner. Most submissions for the Brick Award 22, fell under the category 'Feeling at home' with 29% and 'Living Together' with 27% of total submissions. Further categories are 'Sharing public spaces', 'Working together' and 'Building outside the box'.

From all 789 submissions an expert jury, consisting of internationally renowned architects, will pick the 50 most outstanding projects in a pre-selection process. Those projects will be published in the Brick 22 book in summer 2022. The winning projects of the categories and the overall winner of the Award will be announced in June 2022.

More information on the Brick Award can be found on the Brick Award website.