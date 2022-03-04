Log in
CMS: Wienerberger AG: Other admission duties to follow

03/04/2022 | 08:27am EST
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Wienerberger AG / Publication: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares according to § 119 (9) BörseG
Wienerberger AG: Other admission duties to follow

04.03.2022 / 14:25
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wienerberger resolves on new buyback program for own shares

Buyback of up to 3,450,000 shares corresponding to up to approx. 3.0% of Wienerberger's share capital planned

Vienna, March 4, 2022 - Based on the authorization granted by the 151st Annual General Meeting on May 5, 2020 pursuant to sect. 65 para. 1 item (8) of the Stock Corporation Act, which was published via an electronic information dissemination system on May 5, 2020 and in the Federal Gazette of Wiener Zeitung on May 7, 2020, the Managing Board of Wienerberger AG today decided to buy back own ordinary bearer shares of the Company at their market price via the Vienna Stock Exchange as well as via multilateral trading facilities between March 9, 2022 (inclusive) and presumably June 30, 2022 (inclusive). A total of up to 3,450,000 shares, corresponding to up to approx. 3.0% of the share capital, can be bought back at a price of between EUR 1.00 and EUR 32.50 per share.

A credit institution will be mandated to execute the share buyback. The credit institution has to take its decision on the timing of the buyback of Wienerberger AG shares independently of Wienerberger AG and to comply with the conditions for trading laid down in Article 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Terms and Conditions of the buyback program

Date of the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting pursuant to sect. 65 para. 1 item (8) of the Stock Corporation Act: May 5, 2020 (Resolution published via an electronic information dissemination system on May 5, 2020 and in the Federal Gazette of Wiener Zeitung on May 7, 2020)

Commencement and expected term: March 9, 2022 (inclusive) until presumably June 30, 2022 (inclusive)

Type of shares: bearer shares (ISIN AT0000831706)

Intended volume: up to 3,450,000 shares, corresponding to up to approx. 3.0% of Wienerberger AG's current share capital

Maximum amount to be spent by Wienerberger AG for the share buyback program: EUR 100,000,000

Maximum price limit per share (maximum consideration) and minimum price limit per share (lowest consideration): In accordance with the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting and the resolution of the Managing Board, the consideration needs to be at least EUR 1.00 per share and must not exceed EUR 32.50.

Type of buyback: Buyback via the Vienna Stock Exchange as well as via multilateral trading facilities

Reason for the buyback: Use of own shares for all purposes in accordance with the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on May 5, 2020

Impact of the buyback on the admission of the shares of Wienerberger AG to stock exchange trading: None

Purchases will be made by a credit institution which has to take its decision on the timing of the buyback of Wienerberger AG shares independently of Wienerberger AG and to comply with the conditions for trading laid down in Article 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Notice: The details on the transactions performed within the framework of the buyback program as well as any modifications of the buyback program are published on the website of Wienerberger AG: (https://www.wienerberger.com/en/investors/share.html)

Notice: This publication serves for the purpose of publication pursuant to sect. 4 and sect. 5 of the Publication Ordinance 2018. This publication neither constitutes a public offering for the purchase of Wienerberger shares, nor does it create an obligation for Wienerberger AG or any of its subsidiaries to accept offers for the buyback of Wienerberger shares.


04.03.2022

Language: English
Company: Wienerberger AG
Wienerbergerplatz 1
1100 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.wienerberger.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1295021  04.03.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1295021&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
