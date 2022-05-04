Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Wienerberger AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WIE   AT0000831706

WIENERBERGER AG

(WIE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/04 10:41:29 am EDT
25.36 EUR   -3.13%
10:31aCMS : Wienerberger AG: Other admission duties to follow
EQ
05/03CMS : Wienerberger AG: Other admission duties to follow
EQ
05/03AGM : Wienerberger AG: All resolutions adopted by 153rd Annual General Meeting
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CMS: Wienerberger AG: Other admission duties to follow

05/04/2022 | 10:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Wienerberger AG / Notification on buy-back program
Wienerberger AG: Other admission duties to follow

04.05.2022 / 16:29
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Replaced authorization for on-going buyback program for own shares of Wienerberger AG

Authorization by the 153rd annual general meeting as of May 3, 2022

Vienna, May 4, 2022 ? The Managing Board of Wienerberger AG announces that the 153rd annual general meeting of Wienerberger AG as of May 3, 2022 has resolved on a new authorization for the repurchase of own shares, which replaced the authorization granted by the 151st Annual General Meeting on May 5, 2020 pursuant to sect. 65 para. 1 item (8) of the Stock Corporation Act as published via an electronic information dissemination system on May 5, 2020 and in the Federal Gazette of Wiener Zeitung on May 7, 2020. Wienerberger has published the new authorization via an electronic information dissemination system on May 3, 2022 and will publish it in the Federal Gazette of Wiener Zeitung soon. The on-going buyback program for own shares of Wienerberger AG, which was announced on March 4, 2022 and commenced on March 9, 2022, is continued on the basis of the new authorization for the repurchase of own shares granted by the 153rd annual general meeting as of May 3, 2022.

All published terms of the buyback programme remain unchanged.

Notice: The details on the transactions performed within the framework of the buyback program as well as any modifications of the buyback program are continued to be published on the website of Wienerberger AG: (https://www.wienerberger.com/en/investors/share.html)

Notice: This publication serves for the purpose of publication pursuant to sect. 6 of the Publication Ordinance 2018. This publication neither constitutes a public offering for the purchase of Wienerberger shares, nor does it create an obligation for Wienerberger AG or any of its subsidiaries to accept offers for the buyback of Wienerberger shares.


04.05.2022

Language: English
Company: Wienerberger AG
Wienerbergerplatz 1
1100 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.wienerberger.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1343537  04.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1343537&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about WIENERBERGER AG
10:31aCMS : Wienerberger AG: Other admission duties to follow
EQ
05/03CMS : Wienerberger AG: Other admission duties to follow
EQ
05/03AGM : Wienerberger AG: All resolutions adopted by 153rd Annual General Meeting
EQ
05/03TRANSCRIPT : Wienerberger AG - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
04/27WIENERBERGER AG : Wienerberger not affected by Russian gas supply stop
EQ
04/25WIENERBERGER AG : Wienerberger focusses on urban mining and develops a fully circularly br..
EQ
04/25Wienerberger AG Focusses on Urban Mining and Develops Fully Circularly Brick
CI
04/25WIENERBERGER : Rules of Procedure
PU
04/19WIENERBERGER : Statements to the 2021 Remuneration Report by Chairman of the Supervisory B..
PU
04/15PVR : Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objecti..
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WIENERBERGER AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 618 M 4 869 M 4 869 M
Net income 2022 350 M 369 M 369 M
Net Debt 2022 959 M 1 011 M 1 011 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,44x
Yield 2022 3,04%
Capitalization 3 006 M 3 169 M 3 169 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,86x
EV / Sales 2023 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 15 716
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart WIENERBERGER AG
Duration : Period :
Wienerberger AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIENERBERGER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 26,18 €
Average target price 37,45 €
Spread / Average Target 43,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Heimo Scheuch Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Gerhard Hanke Chief Financial Officer
Peter Steiner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Regina Prehofer Independent Member-Supervisory Board
David Charles Davies Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WIENERBERGER AG-19.05%3 169
CRH PLC-17.53%30 933
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED-12.01%25 180
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY-14.77%23 513
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.-16.81%22 854
GRASIM INDUSTRIES LIMITED3.53%14 421