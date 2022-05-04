CMS: Wienerberger AG: Other admission duties to follow

Replaced authorization for on-going buyback program for own shares of Wienerberger AG

Authorization by the 153rd annual general meeting as of May 3, 2022

Vienna, May 4, 2022 ? The Managing Board of Wienerberger AG announces that the 153rd annual general meeting of Wienerberger AG as of May 3, 2022 has resolved on a new authorization for the repurchase of own shares, which replaced the authorization granted by the 151st Annual General Meeting on May 5, 2020 pursuant to sect. 65 para. 1 item (8) of the Stock Corporation Act as published via an electronic information dissemination system on May 5, 2020 and in the Federal Gazette of Wiener Zeitung on May 7, 2020. Wienerberger has published the new authorization via an electronic information dissemination system on May 3, 2022 and will publish it in the Federal Gazette of Wiener Zeitung soon. The on-going buyback program for own shares of Wienerberger AG, which was announced on March 4, 2022 and commenced on March 9, 2022, is continued on the basis of the new authorization for the repurchase of own shares granted by the 153rd annual general meeting as of May 3, 2022.

All published terms of the buyback programme remain unchanged.

Notice: The details on the transactions performed within the framework of the buyback program as well as any modifications of the buyback program are continued to be published on the website of Wienerberger AG: (https://www.wienerberger.com/en/investors/share.html)

Notice: This publication serves for the purpose of publication pursuant to sect. 6 of the Publication Ordinance 2018. This publication neither constitutes a public offering for the purchase of Wienerberger shares, nor does it create an obligation for Wienerberger AG or any of its subsidiaries to accept offers for the buyback of Wienerberger shares.