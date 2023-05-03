Advanced search
    WIE   AT0000831706

WIENERBERGER AG

(WIE)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:24:32 2023-05-03 pm EDT
27.40 EUR   +0.44%
01:02pCms : Wienerberger AG: Other admission duties to follow
EQ
04/26Wienerberger : Austrian Code of Corporate Governance 2023
PU
04/25Wienerberger Ag : Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
CMS: Wienerberger AG: Other admission duties to follow

05/03/2023 | 01:02pm EDT
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Wienerberger AG / Publication: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares according to § 119 (9) BörseG
Wienerberger AG: Other admission duties to follow

03.05.2023 / 19:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wienerberger AG Share Buyback 2023 -
Publication pursuant to Sec. 7 para 4 Publication Regulation 2018

Based on the authorization granted by the 153rd Annual General Meeting on 3 May 2022 pursuant to sect. 65 para. 1 item (8) of the Stock Corporation Act, which was published via an electronic information dissemination system on 3 May 2022 and in the Federal Gazette of Wiener Zeitung on 5 May 2022, the Managing Board of Wienerberger AG on 28 March 2023 decided to buy back own ordinary bearer shares of the Company at their market price via the Vienna Stock Exchange between 31 March 2023 (inclusive) and presumably 3 May 2023 (inclusive) (the "Share Buyback"). The Share Buyback foresees that a total of up to 1,000,000 shares, corresponding to up to approx. 0.9% of the share capital, can be bought back at a price of between EUR 1.00 and EUR 32.50 per share.

The Managing Board of Wienerberger AG hereby announces the completion of the Share Buyback as of 3 May 2023 as envisaged. In total 976,600 Wienerberger AG bearer shares have been repurchased until and including 3 May 2023.

Overview on the results of the Share Buyback

 

Number of repurchased shares:
thereof Vienna Stock Exchange:
thereof off-market:		 976,600 bearer shares
976,600 bearer shares
Not applicable
Percentage of the share capital: 0.874%
Highest price paid per share:
thereof Vienna Stock Exchange:
thereof off-market		 EUR 27.72
EUR 27.72
Not applicable
Lowest price paid per share:
thereof Vienna Stock Exchange:
thereof off-market		 EUR 25.28
EUR 25.28
Not applicable
Weighted average price of the total shares repurchased:
thereof Vienna Stock Exchange:
thereof off-market		 EUR 26.6227

EUR 26.6227
Not applicable
Total value of repurchased shares: EUR 25,999,724.21
Completion of the Share Buyback: 3 May 2023

 

 


03.05.2023 CET/CEST

Language: English
Company: Wienerberger AG
Wienerbergerplatz 1
1100 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.wienerberger.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1623849  03.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1623849&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 4 642 M 5 099 M 5 099 M
Net income 2023 369 M 405 M 405 M
Net Debt 2023 822 M 903 M 903 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,12x
Yield 2023 3,66%
Capitalization 2 890 M 3 175 M 3 175 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,80x
EV / Sales 2024 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 19 078
Free-Float 91,9%
Chart WIENERBERGER AG
Duration : Period :
Wienerberger AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIENERBERGER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 27,28 €
Average target price 32,28 €
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Heimo Scheuch Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Gerhard Hanke Chief Financial Officer
Peter Steiner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Regina Prehofer Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Myriam Meyer Stutz Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WIENERBERGER AG20.92%3 173
CRH PLC14.88%35 386
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED7.15%26 296
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY2.38%23 604
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.10.02%22 815
POSCO FUTURE M CO., LTD.84.72%20 350
