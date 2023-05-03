CMS: Wienerberger AG: Other admission duties to follow

Wienerberger AG Share Buyback 2023 -

Publication pursuant to Sec. 7 para 4 Publication Regulation 2018

Based on the authorization granted by the 153rd Annual General Meeting on 3 May 2022 pursuant to sect. 65 para. 1 item (8) of the Stock Corporation Act, which was published via an electronic information dissemination system on 3 May 2022 and in the Federal Gazette of Wiener Zeitung on 5 May 2022, the Managing Board of Wienerberger AG on 28 March 2023 decided to buy back own ordinary bearer shares of the Company at their market price via the Vienna Stock Exchange between 31 March 2023 (inclusive) and presumably 3 May 2023 (inclusive) (the "Share Buyback"). The Share Buyback foresees that a total of up to 1,000,000 shares, corresponding to up to approx. 0.9% of the share capital, can be bought back at a price of between EUR 1.00 and EUR 32.50 per share.

The Managing Board of Wienerberger AG hereby announces the completion of the Share Buyback as of 3 May 2023 as envisaged. In total 976,600 Wienerberger AG bearer shares have been repurchased until and including 3 May 2023.

Overview on the results of the Share Buyback