Circular Economy: Wienerberger Plastic Pipe Pioneer in Europe

As a member of The European Plastic Pipes and Fittings Association (TEPPFA), Wienerberger also supports the goals of the EU Plastics Strategy: to ensure that by 2025 ten million tons of recycled plastics find their way into new products on the EU market.

Product Innovation at the Local Level

To reduce plastic waste many local Pipelife teams set their own targets which go beyond those defined internationally. The Durofort sewage and stormwater pipe from Pipelife Netherlands is made completely from recycled materials and won the RIONED Innovation Award 2021. The team at Pipelife Sweden developed a new pipe based on recycled and entirely fossil free (bio-attributed) PVC. Pipelife Bulgaria in turn manufactures ECOCorr - a corrugated waste and stormwater pipe made of 100% recycled polyethylene (PE).

Demand: Raise Industry Standard for Recycling

By increasing recycling and reducing plastic waste, Wienerberger supports the circular economy in Europe. This is a key priority of the European Green Deal which has set a target of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.