Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.02.2024 / 13:00 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Gerhard
Last name(s): Hanke

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Wienerberger AG

b) LEI
529900VXIFBHO0SW2I31 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000831706

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
31.98 EUR 200 Units
31.98 EUR 232 Units
32.00 EUR 2068 Units

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
31.996544 EUR 2500 Units

e) Date of the transaction
21/02/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Vienna Stock Exchange
MIC: XWBO


23.02.2024 CET/CEST

Language: English
Company: Wienerberger AG
Wienerbergerplatz 1
1100 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.wienerberger.com

 
89813  23.02.2024 CET/CEST

