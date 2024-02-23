Real-time Estimate
Tradegate
07:11:36 2024-02-23 am EST
5-day change
1st Jan Change
31.82
EUR
-0.87%
-2.63%
+5.43%
DD: Wienerberger AG: Heimo Scheuch, buy
February 23, 2024 at 07:01 am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
23.02.2024 / 13:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title: First name:
Heimo Last name(s):
Scheuch 2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position:
Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:
Share ISIN:
AT0000831706
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s) 31.999216 EUR
2500 Units
d) Aggregated information
Price
Aggregated volume 31.999216 EUR
2500 Units
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
Name:
Vienna Stock Exchange MIC:
XVIE
23.02.2024 CET/CEST
Language:
English Company:
Wienerberger AG
Wienerbergerplatz 1
1100 Wien
Austria Internet:
www.wienerberger.com
End of News
EQS News Service
89809 23.02.2024 CET/CEST
Duration Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period Day Week
Wienerberger AG is one of Europe's largest building materials producers. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- walls, ceilings and roofing (54%): perforated bricks, facing bricks, tiles (clay, concrete or chimney tiles). Wienerberger AG is the world's leading producer of bricks;
- pipes (27%): pipes for water conveyance and sewers and concrete floor tiles.
The remaining sales (19%) relate to activity in North America.
At the end of 2022, the group operated 216 industrial sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (6%), the United Kingdom (8.2%), the Netherlands (8%), Austria (5.8%), Poland (5.5%), France (5%), Europe (30.5%), the United States (17.4%) and other (13.6%).
More about the company
Last Close Price
32.1
EUR
Average target price
34.09
EUR
Spread / Average Target
+6.20% Consensus
+951% of historical
performance
