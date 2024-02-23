

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



23.02.2024 / 13:00 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Heimo Last name(s): Scheuch

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Wienerberger AG

b) LEI

529900VXIFBHO0SW2I31

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: AT0000831706

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 31.999216 EUR 2500 Units

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 31.999216 EUR 2500 Units

e) Date of the transaction

21/02/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Vienna Stock Exchange MIC: XVIE

23.02.2024 CET/CEST

