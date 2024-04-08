Content-Type: text/html; charset=utf-8

Wienerberger AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.04.2024 / 13:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Solveig MENARD-GALLI

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Member of the Managing Board

b)

Initial notification /

Initial notification

amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or

auction monitor

a)

Name

Wienerberger AG

b)

LEI

529900VXIFBHO0SW2I31

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each

type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv)each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial

a)

instrument, type of

Share

instrument

Identification code

ISIN AT0000831706

Acquisition within the framework of an employee participation program

within the meaning of Nature of the Art. 19 Para. 6 lit e of the Regulation

b)

Nature of the transaction

(EU) No. 596/2014 (matching model: the acquisition of 2 shares (=

investment shares) entitles to the allocation of one free share (= matching

share) each.

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Investment shares: The price is

based on the reference price

(average of the closing prices of

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

the 8 trading days following the

tbd (based on the reference price)

end of the offer period (starting

with 2024-04-08)).

The investment amounts to

EUR 9,000.

Matching shares: 0

Depending on the number of investment

shares acquired

d)

Aggregated Information

Price(s)

Aggregated Volume

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-04-05

f)

Place of the transaction

Vienna

08.04.2024 CET/CEST

Language:

English

Company:

Wienerberger AG

Wienerbergerplatz 1

1100 Wien

Austria

Internet:

www .wienerberger.com

End of News

EQS News Service

90871 08.04.2024 CET/CEST

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Wienerberger AG published this content on 08 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2024 11:05:25 UTC.