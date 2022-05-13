Log in
    WIE   AT0000831706

WIENERBERGER AG

(WIE)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/13 06:35:39 am EDT
23.49 EUR   +3.30%
Wienerberger AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/12TRANSCRIPT : Wienerberger AG, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 12, 2022
CI
05/12WIENERBERGER : reports successful Q1 2022 with steep revenue growth
PU
DD: Wienerberger AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

05/13/2022 | 06:02am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.05.2022 / 12:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Harald
Last name(s): Schwarzmayr

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Wienerberger AG

b) LEI
529900VXIFBHO0SW2I31 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000831706

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
22.24 EUR 2500 Units

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
22.24 EUR 2500 Units

e) Date of the transaction
12/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Vienna
MIC: XVIE


13.05.2022

Language: English
Company: Wienerberger AG
Wienerbergerplatz 1
1100 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.wienerberger.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

75045  13.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1352233&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about WIENERBERGER AG
