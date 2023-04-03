DD: Wienerberger AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



Wienerberger AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



03.04.2023 / 16:10 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Solveig MENARD-GALLI 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Member of the Managing Board b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Wienerberger AG b) LEI 529900VXIFBHO0SW2I31 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv)each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Share Identification code ISIN AT0000831706 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition within the framework of an employee participation program within the meaning of Nature of the Art. 19 Para. 6 lit e of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (matching model: the acquisition of 2 shares (= investment shares) entitles to the allocation of one free share (= matching share) each. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Investment shares: The price is based on the reference price (average of the closing prices of the 8 trading days following the end of the offer period (starting with 2023-04-03)). The investment amounts to EUR 9,000. tbd (based on the reference price) Matching shares: 0 Depending on the number of investment shares acquired d) Aggregated Information Price(s) Aggregated Volume e) Date of the transaction 2023-03-31 f) Place of the transaction Vienna

03.04.2023 CET/CEST

