EANS-Tip Announcement : Wienerberger AG / Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

The company Wienerberger AG is declaring the following financial reports below:
Report Type: Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock
Exchange Act
English:
Publication Date: 11.08.2021
Publication Location:
https://www.wienerberger.com/en/investors/latest-results.html
Further inquiry note:
Claudia Hajdinyak, Head of Corporate Communications Wienerberger AG
t +43 664 828 31 83 | claudia.hajdinyak@wienerberger.com
Elisabeth Falkner, Head of Investor Relations Wienerberger AG
t +43 1 601 92 - 10221 | investor@wienerberger.com
