EANS-Tip Announcement : Wienerberger AG / Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The company Wienerberger AG is declaring the following financial reports below: Report Type: Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act English: Publication Date: 11.08.2021 Publication Location: https://www.wienerberger.com/en/investors/latest-results.html Further inquiry note: Claudia Hajdinyak, Head of Corporate Communications Wienerberger AG t +43 664 828 31 83 | claudia.hajdinyak@wienerberger.com Elisabeth Falkner, Head of Investor Relations Wienerberger AG t +43 1 601 92 - 10221 | investor@wienerberger.com end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

