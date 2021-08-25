Log in
EANS-Tip Announcement : Wienerberger AG / Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

08/25/2021 | 06:16am EDT
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the 
  aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content 
  of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
The company Wienerberger AG is declaring the following financial reports below: 
 
Report Type: Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock 
Exchange Act 
English: 
Publication Date: 11.08.2021 
Publication Location: 
https://www.wienerberger.com/en/investors/latest-results.html 
 
 
Further inquiry note: 
Claudia Hajdinyak, Head of Corporate Communications Wienerberger AG 
t +43 664 828 31 83 | claudia.hajdinyak@wienerberger.com 
 
Elisabeth Falkner, Head of Investor Relations Wienerberger AG 
t +43 1 601 92 - 10221 | investor@wienerberger.com 
 
end of announcement                         euro adhoc 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 25, 2021 06:15 ET (10:15 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 3 777 M 4 438 M 4 438 M
Net income 2021 261 M 307 M 307 M
Net Debt 2021 1 108 M 1 301 M 1 301 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,7x
Yield 2021 2,33%
Capitalization 3 836 M 4 508 M 4 508 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,31x
EV / Sales 2022 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 17 180
Free-Float 97,3%
Managers and Directors
Heimo Scheuch Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Gerhard Hanke Chief Financial Officer
Peter Steiner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Regina Prehofer Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Myriam Meyer Stutz Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WIENERBERGER AG30.98%4 508
CRH PLC28.78%40 098
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED40.98%29 006
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY25.66%24 727
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.33.27%23 658
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG20.32%17 137