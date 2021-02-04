Notification of Participation: Impax Asset Management Group plc holds less than 4% of Wienerberger stock | PDF 50 KB

|
4.2.2021
|
euro adhoc
|
EANS-Voting Rights: Wienerberger AG / Publication of a participation
|
notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Notification of voting rights transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Issuer: Wienerberger AG
-
Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights
-
Person subject to notification obligation
Name: Impax Asset Management Group plc
City: London
Country: United Kingdom
-
Name of shareholder(s): BNP Paribas Aqua (Lux) BNP Paribas Aqua (France)
-
Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 2.2.2021
-
Total positions
______________________________________________________________________________
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% of
|
voting
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% of voting |rights through |Total
|
of both
|
|Total number of|
|
|
|
|rights attached|financial/other| in %
|
(7.A +
|
| voting rights |
|
|
|
|to shares (7.A)|
|
instruments
|
|
|
7.B)
|
|
|
of issuer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(7.B.1 + 7.B.2)|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|_______________|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|
|
|
|
Resulting
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| situation on
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the date on
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|which threshold|
|
3.99 %
|
|
|
0.00 %
|
|
|
3.99 %
|
| 115 187 982
|
|
|
| was crossed / |
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
reached
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|_______________|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|
|
|
|
Position of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
previous
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| notification
|
|
|
4.00 %
|
|
|
0.00 %
|
|
|
4.00 %
|
|
|
|
|
|(if applicable)|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|_______________|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|
Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:
______________________________________________________________________________
|A: Voting rights attached to shares| |______________________________________________________________________________|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of voting rights
|
|
|
% of voting rights
|
|
|
|
|
|_______________________________|________________________________|
|
|
|
|
|
Direct
|
|
|
Indirect
|
|
|
Direct
|
|
|
Indirect
|
|
|
| ISIN Code
|
|(Sec
|
130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG|(Sec
|
130 BörseG|(Sec
|
133 BörseG |
|
|
|
|
|
2018)
|
|
|
2018)
|
|
|
2018)
|
|
|
2018)
|
|
|_____________|_______________|_______________|_______________|________________|
|
|AT0000831706 |
|
0|
|
4 593 271|
|
0.00 %|
|
3.99 %|
|_____________|_______________|_______________|_______________|________________|
| SUBTOTAL A |4 593 271|3.99 %| |_____________|_______________________________|________________________________|
|
______________________________________________________________________________
|
|
|B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG
|
|
|
|2018
|
|
|______________________________________________________________________________|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Number of voting |
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| rights that may |
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
be
|
|
|
|