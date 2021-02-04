Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Wiener Boerse  >  Wienerberger AG    WIE   AT0000831706

WIENERBERGER AG

(WIE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Notification of Participation: Impax Asset Management Group plc holds less than 4% of Wienerberger stock | PDF 50 KB

02/04/2021 | 10:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

4.2.2021

euro adhoc

EANS-Voting Rights: Wienerberger AG / Publication of a participation

notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of voting rights transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

  1. Issuer: Wienerberger AG
  2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights
  3. Person subject to notification obligation

Name: Impax Asset Management Group plc

City: London

Country: United Kingdom

  1. Name of shareholder(s): BNP Paribas Aqua (Lux) BNP Paribas Aqua (France)
  2. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 2.2.2021
  3. Total positions
    ______________________________________________________________________________

|

|

|

% of

voting

|

|

|

|

|

% of voting |rights through |Total

of both

|Total number of|

|

|rights attached|financial/other| in %

(7.A +

| voting rights |

|

|to shares (7.A)|

instruments

|

7.B)

|

of issuer

|

|

|

|(7.B.1 + 7.B.2)|

|

|

|_______________|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|

|

Resulting

|

|

|

|

|

| situation on

|

|

|

|

|

|

the date on

|

|

|

|

|

|which threshold|

3.99 %

|

0.00 %

|

3.99 %

| 115 187 982

|

| was crossed / |

|

|

|

|

|

reached

|

|

|

|

|

|_______________|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|

|

Position of

|

|

|

|

|

|

previous

|

|

|

|

|

| notification

|

4.00 %

|

0.00 %

|

4.00 %

|

|

|(if applicable)|

|

|

|

|

|_______________|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

______________________________________________________________________________

|A: Voting rights attached to shares| |______________________________________________________________________________|

|

|

Number of voting rights

|

% of voting rights

|

|

|_______________________________|________________________________|

|

|

Direct

|

Indirect

|

Direct

|

Indirect

|

| ISIN Code

|(Sec

130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG|(Sec

130 BörseG|(Sec

133 BörseG |

|

|

2018)

|

2018)

|

2018)

|

2018)

|

|_____________|_______________|_______________|_______________|________________|

|AT0000831706 |

0|

4 593 271|

0.00 %|

3.99 %|

|_____________|_______________|_______________|_______________|________________|

| SUBTOTAL A |4 593 271|3.99 %| |_____________|_______________________________|________________________________|

______________________________________________________________________________

|B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG

|

|2018

|

|______________________________________________________________________________|

|

|

|

|Number of voting |

|

|

|

|

| rights that may |

|

|

|

|

|

be

|

|

4.2.2021

euro adhoc

|

Type of

|Expiration Date|Exercise Period|acquired if the

| % of voting

|

| instrument

|

|

|

instrument is

|

rights

|

|

|

|

|

exercised

|

|

|_____________|_______________|_______________|_________________|______________|

||| SUBTOTAL B.1 |||

|_____________|_______________|_______________|_________________|______________|

_____________________________________________________________________________

|B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG |

|2018| |_____________________________________________________________________________|

|

|

|

| Physical /

|

|

|

|

Type of | Expiration | Exercise

|

Cash

| Number of

|% of voting

|

|instrument |

Date

|

Period

|

Settlement

|voting rights|

rights

|

|___________|____________|___________|_____________|_____________|____________|

||||SUBTOTAL B.2 |||

|___________|____________|___________|_____________|_____________|____________|

  1. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
  2. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

10. Sonstige Kommentare:

-

Further inquiry note:

Anna Maria Grausgruber, Head of Investor Relations Wienerberger AG

t +43 1 601 92 - 10221 | investor@wienerberger.com

end of announcement

euro adhoc

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer:

Wienerberger AG

Wienerbergerplatz 1

A-1100 Wien

phone:

+43

1 60

192-0

FAX:

+43

1 60

192-10159

mail:

office@wienerberger.com

  1. www.wienerberger.com

ISIN:

AT0000831706, AT0000A2GLA0

indexes:

ATX

stockmarkets:

Wien

language:

English

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Wienerberger AG published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 15:06:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WIENERBERGER AG
04:07aWIENERBERGER : Impax Asset Management Group plc holds less than 4% of Wienerberg..
PU
04:07aNOTIFICATION OF PARTICIPATION : Impax Asset Management Group plc holds less than..
PU
04:00aEANS-VOTING RIGHTS : Wienerberger AG / Publication of a participation notificati..
DJ
01/20WIENERBERGER : provides rapid assistance to earthquake victims in Croatia
PU
01/18WIENERBERGER : Term of office prolonged for Wienerberger CEO Heimo Scheuch | PDF..
PU
01/18WIENERBERGER : Term of office prolonged for Wienerberger CEO Heimo Scheuch
PU
01/18EANS-NEWS : Wienerberger prolonged term of office for CEO Heimo Scheuch
DJ
01/18EANS-VOTING RIGHTS : Wienerberger AG / Publication of a participation notificati..
DJ
01/14WIENERBERGER : Health & Safety Policy | PDF 649 KB
PU
01/13NOTIFICATION OF PARTICIPATION : ELEVA CAPITAL SAS holds less than 4% of Wienerbe..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 311 M 3 969 M 3 969 M
Net income 2020 101 M 121 M 121 M
Net Debt 2020 777 M 932 M 932 M
P/E ratio 2020 32,5x
Yield 2020 1,83%
Capitalization 3 256 M 3 915 M 3 903 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,22x
EV / Sales 2021 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 16 511
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart WIENERBERGER AG
Duration : Period :
Wienerberger AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIENERBERGER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 29,09 €
Last Close Price 29,00 €
Spread / Highest target 24,1%
Spread / Average Target 0,31%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Heimo Scheuch Chief Executive Officer
Peter Steiner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Carlo Crosetto Chief Financial Officer
Claudia Schiroky Member-Supervisory Board
Peter Michael Johnson Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WIENERBERGER AG11.20%3 915
CRH PLC5.47%33 858
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED14.87%24 055
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY2.72%20 188
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC3.84%18 363
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG2.19%14 925
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ