Notification of Participation: Marathon Asset Management LLP holds less than 4% of Wienerberger stock | PDF 53 KB

Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

10. Sonstige Kommentare:

The shares referred to in this disclosure correspond to a number of funds and accounts managed by portfolio managers under the control of Marathon Asset Management LLP. Marathon Asset Management LLP controls a total of 4,977,424 shares on behalf of underlying investors but only has authority to vote in connection with 4,547,782 shares.

Further inquiry note:

Anna Maria Grausgruber, Head of Investor Relations Wienerberger AG t +43 1 601 92 - 10221 | investor@wienerberger.com

