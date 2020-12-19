Notification of Participation: Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association holds less than 4% of Wienerberger stock | PDF 60 KB

26.11.2020 euro adhoc | |TIAA-CREF | | | | | | |Life | | | | | | 9 |International| 7 | 0.00 %| 0.00 %| 0.00 %| | |Equity Fund | | | | |

|__________|_____________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|

| |TIAA-CREF Qnt| | | | | | |Intl Small- | | | | | | 10 |Cap Equity | 7 | 0.14 %| 0.00 %| 0.14 %| | |Fund | | | | |

|__________|_____________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|

In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. Sonstige Kommentare:

The voting rights of the 4.423.886 shares (3.84 %) in Wienerberger AG directly held by College Retirement Equities Fund can be exercised independently by TIAA- CREF Investment Management, LLC pursuant to a Policy Statement on Corporate Governance. Therefore, the above mentioned 4.423.886 shares (3.84 %) are attributable also to TIAA-CREF Investment Management, LLC pursuant to sec 133 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018.

The voting rights of the 159.000 shares (0.14 %) in Wienerberger AG directly held by TIAA-CREF Qnt Intl Small-Cap Equity Fund can be exercised independently by Teachers Advisers, LLC pursuant to a Policy Statement on Corporate Governance. Therefore, the above mentioned 159.000 shares (0.14 %) are attributable also to Teachers Advisers, LLC pursuant to sec 133 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018.

The aforementioned (in point 6.) previous notification (4.04 %) relates to the notification made by the same group-highest controlling person (Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association) on 24 November 2020 (due to the fact that College Retirement Equities Fund crossed the threshold of 4%).

Further inquiry note:

Anna Maria Grausgruber, Head of Investor Relations Wienerberger AG t +43 1 601 92 - 10221 | investor@wienerberger.com

