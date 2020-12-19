Notification of Participation: Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association holds less than 4% of Wienerberger stock | PDF 60 KB

26.11.2020euro adhoc
|______________________________________________________________________________|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Number of voting |
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| rights that may |
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
be
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Type of
|
|Expiration Date|Exercise Period|acquired if the
|
| % of voting
|
|
|
| instrument
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
instrument is
|
|
|
rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
exercised
|
|
|
|
|
|_____________|_______________|_______________|_________________|______________|
||| SUBTOTAL B.1 |||
|_____________|_______________|_______________|_________________|______________|
_____________________________________________________________________________
|B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG |
|2018| |_____________________________________________________________________________|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Physical /
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Type of | Expiration | Exercise
|
|
|
Cash
|
| Number of
|
|% of voting
|
|
|
|instrument |
|
Date
|
|
|
Period
|
|
|
Settlement
|
|voting rights|
|
rights
|
|
|___________|____________|___________|_____________|_____________|____________|
||||SUBTOTAL B.2 |||
|___________|____________|___________|_____________|_____________|____________|
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
______________________________________________________________________________
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Financial/
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Directly
|
|
|
|
|
other
|
|
|
|
|
|
| No.
|
|
|
Name
|
|controlled
|
| Shares held
|
| instruments |Total of both|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| by No.
|
|directly (%)
|
|held directly|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|__________|_____________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|
|
|
|
|
|Teachers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Insurance and|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|Annuity
|
|
|
|
|
0.00 %|
|
0.00 %|
|
0.00 %|
|
|
|
|
|Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|__________|_____________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|
| 2 |Nuveen, LLC | 1 | 0.00 %| 0.00 %| 0.00 %| |__________|_____________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|
|
|
|
|
|TIAA-CREF
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Asset
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|Management,
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
0.00 %|
|
0.00 %|
|
0.00 %|
|
|
|
|
|LLC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|__________|_____________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|
|
|
|
|
|TIAA-CREF
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Investment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|Management,
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
0.00 %|
|
0.00 %|
|
0.00 %|
|
|
|
|
|LLC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|__________|_____________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|
|
|
|
|
|College
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|Retirement
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
3.84 %|
|
0.00 %|
|
3.84 %|
|
|
|
|
|Equities Fund|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|__________|_____________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|
|
|
|
|
|Nuveen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
|Finance, LLC |
|
2
|
|
|
0.00 %|
|
0.00 %|
|
0.00 %|
|__________|_____________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|
|
|
|
|
|Teachers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
|Advisers, LLC|
|
6
|
|
|
0.00 %|
|
0.00 %|
|
0.00 %|
|__________|_____________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|
|
|
|
|
|TIAA-CREF
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
|International|
|
7
|
|
|
0.00 %|
|
0.00 %|
|
0.00 %|
|
|
|
|
|Equity Fund
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|__________|_____________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|