Notification of Participation: Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association holds less than 4% of Wienerberger stock | PDF 60 KB

Notification of Participation: Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association holds less than 4% of Wienerberger stock

12/19/2020 | 02:13pm EST
26.11.2020

euro adhoc

EANS-Voting Rights: Wienerberger AG / Publication of a participation

notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of voting rights transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Overview

Notification made after deadline

Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)

  1. Issuer: Wienerberger AG
  2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights
  3. Person subject to notification obligation

Name: Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association

City: New York City

Country: USA

  1. Name of shareholder(s): 1. College Retirement Equities Fund; 2. TIAA-CREF Qnt Intl Small-Cap Equity Fund
  2. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 23.11.2020
  3. Total positions
    ______________________________________________________________________________

|

|

|

% of

voting

|

|

|

|

|

% of voting |rights through |Total

of both

|Total number of|

|

|rights attached|financial/other| in %

(7.A +

| voting rights |

|

|to shares (7.A)|

instruments

|

7.B)

|

of issuer

|

|

|

|(7.B.1 + 7.B.2)|

|

|

|_______________|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|

|

Resulting

|

|

|

|

|

| situation on

|

|

|

|

|

|

the date on

|

|

|

|

|

|which threshold|

3.98 %

|

0.00 %

|

3.98 %

| 115 187 982

|

| was crossed / |

|

|

|

|

|

reached

|

|

|

|

|

|_______________|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|

|

Position of

|

|

|

|

|

|

previous

|

|

|

|

|

| notification

|

4.04 %

|

0.00 %

|

4.04 %

|

|

|(if applicable)|

|

|

|

|

|_______________|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

______________________________________________________________________________

|A: Voting rights attached to shares| |______________________________________________________________________________|

|

|

Number of voting rights

|

% of voting rights

|

|

|_______________________________|________________________________|

|

|

Direct

|

Indirect

|

Direct

|

Indirect

|

| ISIN Code

|(Sec

130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG|(Sec

130 BörseG|(Sec

133 BörseG |

|

|

2018)

|

2018)

|

2018)

|

2018)

|

|_____________|_______________|_______________|_______________|________________|

|AT0000831706 |

0|

4 582 886|

0.00 %|

3.98 %|

|_____________|_______________|_______________|_______________|________________|

| SUBTOTAL A |4 582 886|3.98 %| |_____________|_______________________________|________________________________|

______________________________________________________________________________

|B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG

|

|2018

|

26.11.2020euro adhoc

|______________________________________________________________________________|

|

|

|

|Number of voting |

|

|

|

|

| rights that may |

|

|

|

|

|

be

|

|

|

Type of

|Expiration Date|Exercise Period|acquired if the

| % of voting

|

| instrument

|

|

|

instrument is

|

rights

|

|

|

|

|

exercised

|

|

|_____________|_______________|_______________|_________________|______________|

||| SUBTOTAL B.1 |||

|_____________|_______________|_______________|_________________|______________|

_____________________________________________________________________________

|B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG |

|2018| |_____________________________________________________________________________|

|

|

|

| Physical /

|

|

|

|

Type of | Expiration | Exercise

|

Cash

| Number of

|% of voting

|

|instrument |

Date

|

Period

|

Settlement

|voting rights|

rights

|

|___________|____________|___________|_____________|_____________|____________|

||||SUBTOTAL B.2 |||

|___________|____________|___________|_____________|_____________|____________|

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

______________________________________________________________________________

|

|

|

|

| Financial/

|

|

|

|

| Directly

|

|

other

|

|

| No.

|

Name

|controlled

| Shares held

| instruments |Total of both|

|

|

| by No.

|directly (%)

|held directly|

(%)

|

|

|

|

|

|

(%)

|

|

|__________|_____________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|

|

|Teachers

|

|

|

|

|

|

|Insurance and|

|

|

|

|

|

1

|Annuity

|

|

0.00 %|

0.00 %|

0.00 %|

|

|Association

|

|

|

|

|

|__________|_____________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|

| 2 |Nuveen, LLC | 1 | 0.00 %| 0.00 %| 0.00 %| |__________|_____________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|

|

|TIAA-CREF

|

|

|

|

|

|

|Asset

|

|

|

|

|

|

3

|Management,

|

2

|

0.00 %|

0.00 %|

0.00 %|

|

|LLC

|

|

|

|

|

|__________|_____________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|

|

|TIAA-CREF

|

|

|

|

|

|

|Investment

|

|

|

|

|

|

4

|Management,

|

3

|

0.00 %|

0.00 %|

0.00 %|

|

|LLC

|

|

|

|

|

|__________|_____________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|

|

|College

|

|

|

|

|

|

5

|Retirement

|

4

|

3.84 %|

0.00 %|

3.84 %|

|

|Equities Fund|

|

|

|

|

|__________|_____________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|

|

|Nuveen

|

|

|

|

|

|

6

|Finance, LLC |

2

|

0.00 %|

0.00 %|

0.00 %|

|__________|_____________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|

|

|Teachers

|

|

|

|

|

|

7

|Advisers, LLC|

6

|

0.00 %|

0.00 %|

0.00 %|

|__________|_____________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|

|

|TIAA-CREF

|

|

|

|

|

|

8

|International|

7

|

0.00 %|

0.00 %|

0.00 %|

|

|Equity Fund

|

|

|

|

|

|__________|_____________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|

26.11.2020

euro adhoc

|

|TIAA-CREF

|

|

|

|

|

|

|Life

|

|

|

|

|

|

9

|International|

7

|

0.00 %|

0.00 %|

0.00 %|

|

|Equity Fund

|

|

|

|

|

|__________|_____________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|

|

|TIAA-CREF Qnt|

|

|

|

|

|

|Intl Small-

|

|

|

|

|

|

10

|Cap Equity

|

7

|

0.14 %|

0.00 %|

0.14 %|

|

|Fund

|

|

|

|

|

|__________|_____________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|

  1. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: -
    Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.
  2. Sonstige Kommentare:

The voting rights of the 4.423.886 shares (3.84 %) in Wienerberger AG directly held by College Retirement Equities Fund can be exercised independently by TIAA- CREF Investment Management, LLC pursuant to a Policy Statement on Corporate Governance. Therefore, the above mentioned 4.423.886 shares (3.84 %) are attributable also to TIAA-CREF Investment Management, LLC pursuant to sec 133 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018.

The voting rights of the 159.000 shares (0.14 %) in Wienerberger AG directly held by TIAA-CREF Qnt Intl Small-Cap Equity Fund can be exercised independently by Teachers Advisers, LLC pursuant to a Policy Statement on Corporate Governance. Therefore, the above mentioned 159.000 shares (0.14 %) are attributable also to Teachers Advisers, LLC pursuant to sec 133 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018.

The aforementioned (in point 6.) previous notification (4.04 %) relates to the notification made by the same group-highest controlling person (Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association) on 24 November 2020 (due to the fact that College Retirement Equities Fund crossed the threshold of 4%).

Further inquiry note:

Anna Maria Grausgruber, Head of Investor Relations Wienerberger AG t +43 1 601 92 - 10221 | investor@wienerberger.com

end of announcementeuro adhoc

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer:

Wienerberger AG

Wienerbergerplatz 1

A-1100 Wien

phone:

+43

1 60

192-0

FAX:

+43

1 60

192-10159

mail:

office@wienerberger.com

  1. www.wienerberger.com

ISIN:

AT0000831706, AT0000A2GLA0

indexes:

ATX

stockmarkets:

Wien

language:

English

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Wienerberger AG published this content on 26 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2020 19:12:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 3 303 M 4 048 M 4 048 M
Net income 2020 98,7 M 121 M 121 M
Net Debt 2020 779 M 954 M 954 M
P/E ratio 2020 29,5x
Yield 2020 2,07%
Capitalization 2 890 M 3 534 M 3 541 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,11x
EV / Sales 2021 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 16 511
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart WIENERBERGER AG
Duration : Period :
Wienerberger AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIENERBERGER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 27,63 €
Last Close Price 25,74 €
Spread / Highest target 18,5%
Spread / Average Target 7,34%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Heimo Scheuch Chief Executive Officer
Peter Michael Johnson Chairman-Supervisory Board
Carlo Crosetto Chief Financial Officer
Claudia Schiroky Member-Supervisory Board
Christian Fernand Jourquin Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WIENERBERGER AG-2.57%3 534
CRH PLC-2.58%33 350
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED27.35%20 208
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY0.85%19 243
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC-1.18%17 209
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG-6.43%14 748
