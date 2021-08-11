Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Wienerberger AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WIE   AT0000831706

WIENERBERGER AG

(WIE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PRESS RELEASE : Wienerberger reports record half-year performance for 2021

08/11/2021 | 01:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide 
  distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Financial Figures/Balance Sheet/Mid Year Results/Company Information 
 
Vienna - Highlights 
 
 
* Strongest half-year performance in Wienerberger's history 
* Group revenues at EUR 1,867.5 million (+14%), surpassing previous highs 
* Highest EBITDA LFL on record EUR 308.4 million (+21%) 
 
 
Outlook for 2021 
 
* Continuation of positive development forecast for all core markets 
* EBITDA LFL for 2021 anticipated within a range of EUR 620 to 640 million 
* Acquisition of FloPlast and Cork Plastics is another step towards our 
  transformation into a full-range provider of sustainable solutions 
 
 
Further to the Q2 Trading Statement issued on July 5, 2021, Wienerberger reports 
its final H1 2021 results, which are the Group's strongest mid-year results in 
its history. In the first half of 2021, the Group achieved record revenues of 
EUR 1,867.5 million, up by approximately 14% from the previous year's value (H1 
2020: EUR 1,641.5 million), despite moderate developments in the core markets 
and a slower return to pre-Covid levels. Wienerberger reported EBITDA LFL of EUR 
308.4 million, corresponding to a 21% increase year-on-year (2020: EUR 254.1 
million). Overall, the Group's performance surpassed the record values of the 
first half of 2019 by a significant margin (revenues H1 2019: EUR 1,736.4 
million, EBITDA EUR 295.7 million). 
 
Heimo Scheuch, Chairman of the Managing Board of Wienerberger AG: "As our 
outstanding mid-year results achieved in all three Business Units show, we have 
emerged from the Covid-19 pandemic stronger than before. We have outperformed 
the success of our previous record year in 2019 and continued the positive 
trends of recent years." 
 
In the first half of 2021, Wienerberger also took major strides forward in 
implementing its ESG targets, which it considers a crucial component of its 
future success. Heimo Scheuch explains: "Given the most recent manifestations of 
climate change and torrential rainstorms in large parts of Europe, we continue 
to pursue our sustainable growth strategy with a special focus on innovation, 
sustainability and digitalization. With its innovative building material 
solutions for new build and renovation, Wienerberger is making important 
contributions to the enhancement of energy efficiency and water management. With 
its smart infrastructure solutions, Wienerberger is actively contributing to 
environmental protection, including helping to prevent flash floods in both 
urban and rural regions." 
 
Moreover, as the effects of climate change are becoming more noticeable, solid 
construction methods and energy efficiency are becoming increasingly important. 
Bricks are the ideal building materials for such criteria due to their ability 
to regulate the indoor climate. Brick walls keep homes warm in winter and cool 
in summer and are therefore sustainable and resource efficient. 
 
Heimo Scheuch notes in conclusion: "Our record 2021 mid-year results are 
attributable, not least, to our successful strategic orientation. In line with 
past practice, the Wienerberger Group will continue to focus on growth in its 
core markets and segments. The most recent acquisition of FloPlast in the UK and 
Cork Plastics in Ireland strengthens our position in water management and 
renovation. Based on our combined product portfolios, we are able to provide 
smart and durable solutions in both fields of business." 
 
 
Performance of the Wienerberger Business Units 
 
Solid demand in new residential construction in Western Europe enabled 
Wienerberger Building Solutions to offset more moderate growth in Eastern 
Europe. Additionally, the Business Unit took advantage of intensive renovation 
activities in all of its key markets. Overall, Wienerberger Building Solutions 
delivered a stable performance, with revenues up by 10% to EUR 1,115.4 million 
(H1 2020: EUR 1,014.4 million). EBITDA LFL of EUR 219.2 million significantly 
exceeded the prior year period's level of EUR 184.4 million. 
 
The second-quarter performance of Wienerberger Piping Solutions was marked by 
exceptionally high sales volumes in all markets. Thanks to excellent supply 
chain management and successful procurement initiatives, the Business Unit was 
able to meet high demand from both infrastructure projects and the in-house 
segment at all times strengthening its market position as a reliable partner, 
despite challenging raw material prices and availability. Wienerberger Piping 
Solutions reported a 21% revenue increase to EUR 569.7 million (H1 2020: EUR 
470.3 million). EBITDA LFL improved by 13% to EUR 60.0 million (H1 2020: EUR 53 
million). 
 
The North America Business Unit continued to deliver strong growth, supported by 
a positive market environment in new build and very high demand in the 
infrastructure segment. Revenues grew by 16% to EUR 180.2 million (H1 2020: EUR 
155 million), while EBITDA LFL matched its first-quarter level with another 
historic record at EUR 29.2 million (H1 2020: EUR 16.8 million). Moreover, 
Wienerberger continues to make good progress with the relevant authorities to 
gain the required clearances for its acquisition of Meridian Brick, and 
therefore expects the transaction to close in the third quarter of 2021. 
 
 
Outlook for 2021 
 
"Based on our strong performance in the first half of 2021, we anticipate a 
positive second half of the year and therefore confirm the upward revision of 
our guidance for EBITDA LFL to EUR 620 to EUR640 million for 2021, up from EUR 
600 to EUR620 million", explains CEO Heimo Scheuch. The high sales volumes of 
the first half of the year, especially in the infrastructure and renovation 
markets, are expected to moderate to a certain extent in the second half. 
Overall, Wienerberger foresees a continuation of the mostly positive development 
of its three Business Units. "Additionally, value creation from our announced 
acquisitions and the success of our ongoing transformation into a full-range 
provider of smart system solutions, especially in energy and water management, 
will continue to drive earnings growth in the second half of the year", 
concludes Heimo Scheuch. 
 
For the complete report on the first half of 2021, please refer to https:// 
www.wienerberger.com/en/investors/latest-results.html [https:// 
www.wienerberger.com/en/investors/latest-results.html] 
 
 
 
Further inquiry note: 
Claudia Hajdinyak, Head of Corporate Communications Wienerberger AG 
t +43 664 828 31 83 | claudia.hajdinyak@wienerberger.com 
 
Elisabeth Falkner, Head of Investor Relations Wienerberger AG 
t +43 1 601 92 - 10221 | investor@wienerberger.com 
 
end of announcement                         euro adhoc 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 11, 2021 01:30 ET (05:30 GMT)

All news about WIENERBERGER AG
01:31aPRESS RELEASE : Wienerberger reports record half-year performance for 2021
DJ
08/04WIENERBERGER : Late publications of transactions by Wienerberger Mitarbeiterbete..
PU
08/04PRESS RELEASE : Wienerberger AG / Notification concerning transactions by person..
DJ
07/23WIENERBERGER : Publication in relation to the sale programm for treasury shares ..
PU
07/23WIENERBERGER : Report on the exclusion of acquisition rights (subscription right..
PU
07/23EANS-OTHER CAPITAL MARKET INFORMATIO : -2-
DJ
07/23EANS-OTHER CAPITAL MARKET INFORMATIO : Wienerberger AG / Acquisition and/or sale..
DJ
07/22PRESS RELEASE : Brick Award: International Jury selecting shortlist projects | P..
PU
07/22BRICK AWARD : International Jury selecting shortlist projects
PU
07/21ADHOC NOTIFICATION : Wienerberger evaluates sale of treasury shares through acce..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WIENERBERGER AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 3 681 M 4 313 M 4 313 M
Net income 2021 251 M 294 M 294 M
Net Debt 2021 931 M 1 090 M 1 090 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,7x
Yield 2021 2,11%
Capitalization 3 911 M 4 586 M 4 583 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,32x
EV / Sales 2022 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 17 039
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart WIENERBERGER AG
Duration : Period :
Wienerberger AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIENERBERGER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 34,84 €
Average target price 36,41 €
Spread / Average Target 4,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Heimo Scheuch Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Gerhard Hanke Chief Financial Officer
Peter Steiner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Regina Prehofer Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Myriam Meyer Stutz Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WIENERBERGER AG33.59%4 586
CRH PLC28.92%40 098
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED41.34%28 946
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY26.32%24 856
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.33.17%23 589
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG19.96%17 201