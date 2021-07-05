Log in
    WIE   AT0000831706

WIENERBERGER AG

(WIE)
PRESS RELEASE : Wienerberger's Q2 2021 performance at record level

07/05/2021 | 01:31am EDT
* Strong rebound from Covid-19 impacted 2020, with Q2 2021 EBITDA LFL expected 
  to exceed EUR 198 million 
* H1 2021 EBITDA LFL expected to exceed EUR 305 million, +20% vs. H1 2020 
* EBITDA LFL guidance for 2021 upgraded to a range of EUR 620 to EUR 640 million 
 
 
Ahead of issuing its half year results, the Wienerberger Group reports strong Q2 
2021 performance driven by rebound of activities in all core markets, albeit 
with June's financials still to be finalized. Wienerberger's EBITDA LFL is 
expected to exceed EUR 198 million for Q2 2021 confirms our resilient business 
model, and also reflects a degree of catch-up following unfavorable weather 
conditions in the first quarter. Overall, EBITDA LFL for H1 2021 is expected to 
be more than 20% ahead of the same period in the previous year. Wienerberger 
will publish its final H1 2021 results on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. 
 
Wienerberger continues to see a general recovery in most of its markets to pre- 
Covid-19 levels. New residential housing demand in Western Europe is moving 
towards a more robust level, offsetting more moderate performance in Eastern 
Europe. Renovation activity levels are very strong across all Wienerberger's key 
markets, although there is an expectation of on-site labor shortages over the 
coming months in 2021. Price increases in all markets are in line with 
expectations. 
 
In Wienerberger Piping Solutions, both the infrastructure and in-house segments 
have been able to capitalize on competitive advantages resulting from excellent 
supply chain management and procurement initiatives despite challenging raw 
material pricing and availability. Overall, Q2 performance reflects strong 
volumes in all markets. 
 
The North America Business Unit has continued on its growth path supported by a 
positive market environment in both new build and infrastructure; growth is 
expected to flatten in the second half of the year. Wienerberger is pleased with 
the constructive dialogue with the appropriate authorities in relation to the 
proposed acquisition of Meridian Brick. Good progress continues to be made and 
closing of the transaction is expected over the course of Q3 2021. 
 
 
Zwtl.: Outlook for 2021 
 
 
Wienerberger expects the positive developments to continue in the second half of 
2021 and increases its EBITDA LFL guidance to a range of EUR 620 to EUR 640 
million for FY21 up from EUR 600 to EUR 620 million at the beginning of the 
year. The upgrade is primarily driven by smaller than initially expected raw 
material pricing impact in Wienerberger Piping Solutions resulting from 
excellent supply chain management and procurement initiatives. At the same time, 
the high volumes achieved in the first half of the year, especially in the 
infrastructure and renovation markets, are expected to moderate to a certain 
extent during the second half of 2021. In general, Wienerberger expects the 
mostly positive market environments to prevail and therefore looks to the future 
with optimism. 
 
 
Zwtl.: Wienerberger Group 
 
 
The Wienerberger Group is a leading international provider of smart solutions 
for the entire building envelope and for infrastructure. Wienerberger is the 
world's largest producer of bricks (Porotherm, Terca) and the market leader in 
clay roof tiles (Koramic, Tondach) in Europe as well as concrete pavers 
(Semmelrock) in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (Steinzeug-Keramo ceramic pipes 
and Pipelife plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in 
Europe. With its total of 197 production sites, the Wienerberger Group generated 
revenues of EUR 3.4 billion and EBITDA LFL of EUR 566 million in 2020. 
 
 
 
Further inquiry note: 
Claudia Hajdinyak, Head of Corporate Communications Wienerberger AG 
t +43 664 828 31 83 | claudia.hajdinyak@wienerberger.com 
 
Elisabeth Falkner, Head of Investor Relations Wienerberger AG 
t +43 1 601 92 - 10221 | investor@wienerberger.com 
 
