PRESS RELEASE : Wienerberger takes sustainability management to the next level - IMAGE

PRESS RELEASE : Wienerberger takes sustainability management to the next level

06/30/2021
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide 
  distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Having concluded its successful sustainability program 2020, Wienerberger is 
pursuing further ambitious targets for 2023: 
 
Research & Development/Company Information 
 
Vienna - 
 
* 15% reduction of our CO2 emissions by 2023 
* New products designed to be fully re-usable and recyclable 
* Biodiversity program for all sites 
* More than 15% women in senior management by 2023 
 
 
Vienna, June 30, 2021 - Pursuing the ambitious targets of its Sustainability 
Program 2023, the Wienerberger Group intends to continue on its value-creating 
growth path in the years to come. To this end, all corporate activities are 
aligned with the Group's sustainability targets and subjected to strict ESG 
(environmental, social, governance) criteria. In support of the European Green 
Deal, Wienerberger is determined to become climate-neutral by 2050 by 
decarbonizing its production processes, offering an innovative product 
portfolio, and adopting new technologies. As a first step, CO2 emissions will be 
reduced by 15% by 2023. To promote and sustainably advance these developments, 
Wienerberger invests EUR 60 million per year in research and development, 
innovative processes, and new products. 
 
Heimo Scheuch, Chairman of the Managing Board of Wienerberger AG: "In the face 
of the climate crisis, we know that pursuing ambitious sustainability targets is 
the only way to build a future for our planet. The new Sustainability Program 
2023 constitutes the essential basis for our ESG strategy. Benefitting from the 
experience gained with the 2020 program, we are thus reacting to changing 
ecological, economic and societal demands. With innovative products and systems 
and on the strength of our group-wide commitment, we intend to elaborate 
forward-looking solutions for decarbonization, promote a circular economy, and 
foster biodiversity. In doing so, we are supporting the European Green Deal for 
2050 and preparing the ground for a better future." 
 
 
Zwtl.: Sustainability Program 2023 
 
 
In the process of elaborating its new sustainability program, Wienerberger 
analyzed its own value chains and identified five specific core topics: climate 
& energy, the circular economy, biodiversity & environment, employees, and 
business ethics & social impacts. All stakeholder groups of Wienerberger AG, 
including employees, customers, partners, investors, and decision makers in 
research and politics, were involved in the development of the Sustainability 
Program 2023. 
 
 
Zwtl.: Climate change & decarbonization: 15% reduction of emissions by 2023 
 
 
Wienerberger has set itself the ambitious target of a 15% reduction of its 
emissions by 2023, as compared to 2020, and the achievement of climate 
neutrality not later than 2050. This applies to the entire value chain, from 
product development to sourcing, production, and the use, re-use or recycling of 
Wienerberger products. In sourcing, the percentage of secondary raw materials is 
being increased and transport operations are being optimized through group-wide 
supply management. Moreover, Wienerberger is making a continuous effort to 
minimize CO2 emissions in production through technological innovations. The 
company actively advances the decarbonization of its product portfolio through 
innovations and the design of new products. The latter include climate-neutral 
bricks and solar panels integrated into roof surfaces, as well as solutions for 
smart pumping stations, rainwater management systems, or the improvement of the 
micro-climate through green roofs and facades. 
 
 
Zwtl.: Circular economy: All new products to be fully recyclable or re-usable by 
2023 
 
 
The circular economy is another central pillar of the Wienerberger 
Sustainability Program 2023: In the future, all new Wienerberger products are to 
be fully re-usable or recyclable. Moreover, Wienerberger is continuously 
increasing the amount of secondary raw materials and recycled substances in its 
production. In the plastic pipes sector, the current targets were achieved two 
years earlier than originally planned: In 2020, the amount of secondary raw 
materials used was increased to 83 kilograms per ton of products. 
 
 
Zwtl.: Biodiversity & environment: Biodiversity program for all sites 
 
 
Wienerberger is making every effort to protect the environment and is therefore 
elaborating biodiversity programs for all its production sites and clay pits. 
This also includes measures to recultivate and renature depleted clay extraction 
sites or making them available for appropriate subsequent use. 
 
"The protection and preservation of our environment is firmly embedded in 
Wienerberger's perception of its corporate mission: We respect nature reserves, 
use resources sparingly, and foster biodiversity at our production sites. Over 
the past 40 years, the world has seen an unprecedented loss of biodiversity - a 
development we must counteract. Our current best-practice examples include the 
beehives for 80,000 bees on the roof of Wienerberger's Vienna headquarters, 
cooperation between Wienerberger Germany and the WWF, and our renaturing 
projects at depleted clay pits", explains Heimo Scheuch. 
 
 
Zwtl.: Employees: 15% women in senior management positions by 2023 
 
 
Wienerberger's employees are the company's most important success factor. The 
central objectives of human resources management are to develop their potential, 
promote diversity, and ensure the highest possible level of occupational safety. 
In new appointments, preference is given to women when male and female 
candidates are equally qualified. In recent years, the number of women in 
executive positions has increased significantly, with 5% more women in senior 
management. Thanks to safety systems in production and continuous investments in 
occupational safety, the frequency of accidents decreased by another 3% in 2020, 
as compared to the previous year. 
 
 
Zwtl.: Business ethics & social impacts 
 
 
Wienerberger acceded to the UN Global Compact and is firmly committed to 
observing the ten principles regarding human rights, occupational safety, 
environmental protection, and the fight against corruption. The company observes 
clear ethical principles and a strict compliance policy, which is subject to 
continuous internal review. Wienerberger also expects its suppliers to adopt a 
responsible approach in dealing with people and the environment. The company's 
supplier management regime is being further developed with a view to 
digitalization and ESG criteria. To ensure compliance with minimum standards, 
supplier audits and monthly supplier scans are performed within the framework of 
the group-wide Supplier Code of Conduct. 
 
The Wienerberger Sustainability Program 2023 provides an extensive description 
of the company's sustainability strategy, the progress achieved, and the 
potential for further improvements. It can be downloaded in pdf format [https:// 
www.wienerberger.com/content/dam/corp/corporate-website/downloads/ 
sustainability/2020/2020-Wienerberger-Sustainability-Report_EN.pdf] and ordered 
here [https://www.wienerberger.com/en/info/order-report-mailing.html]. 
 
 
Zwtl.: Wienerberger Group 
 
 
The Wienerberger Group is a leading international provider of smart solutions 
for the entire building envelope and for infrastructure. Wienerberger is the 
world's largest producer of bricks (Porotherm, Terca) and the market leader in 
clay roof tiles (Koramic, Tondach) in Europe as well as concrete pavers 
(Semmelrock) in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (Steinzeug-Keramo ceramic pipes 
and Pipelife plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in 
Europe. With its total of 197 production sites, the Wienerberger Group generated 
revenues of EUR 3.4 billion and EBITDA LFL of EUR 566 million in 2020 
 
 
 
Further inquiry note: 
Claudia Hajdinyak, Head of Corporate Communications Wienerberger AG 
t +43 664 828 31 83 | claudia.hajdinyak@wienerberger.com 
 
Christine Vieira Paschoalique, Head of Corporate Sustainability Wienerberger AG 
t +43 1 601 92 - 10180 | sustainability@wienerberger.com 
 
end of announcement                         euro adhoc 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
Pictures with Announcement: 
=--------------------------------------------- 
http://resources.euroadhoc.com/images/10337319/5/10751321/Wienerberger_Sustainability_Report.jpg

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 30, 2021 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)

