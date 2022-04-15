Log in
PVR: Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

04/15/2022 | 05:01am EDT
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Wienerberger AG
Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

15.04.2022 / 11:00
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018

London, 14.4.2022

Overview
 
1. Issuer: Wienerberger AG
2. Reason for the notification:   Acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Person subject to notification obligation
Name: Impax Asset Management Group plc
City: London
Country: UK
4. Name of shareholder(s):  BNP Paribas Aqua (Lux)
BNP Paribas Aqua (France)


5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 13.4.2022
 
6. Total positions
 
% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A)		 % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)

Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached
5,03 %
0,00 %
5,03 %
115 187 982
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
4,35 %
 
4,35 %		  

Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:
 
A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG 2018)		 Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
AT0000831706   5 793 248   5,03 %
SUBTOTAL A 5 793 248 5,03 %
 
B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period		 Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
         
    SUBTOTAL B.1    
 
B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /
Cash Settlement		 Number of
voting rights		 % of voting rights
           
      SUBTOTAL B.2    
 
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
X Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held  directly (%) Financial/other instruments held  directly (%) Total of both (%)
1 Impax Asset Management Group plc        
2 Impax Asset Management Limited 1 5,03 %   5,03 %
           
 
9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: -
Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.
 
10. Sonstige Kommentare:
Impax Asset Management Group plc is the parent entity of Impax Asset Management Limited and does not control any of the shares. Impax Asset Management Limited is an investment manager with delegated voting rights on behalf of managed portfolios.

The shares detailed above are managed by Impax Asset Management Limited on behalf of underlying clients whereby the client has delegated the exercise of the voting power to the referenced investment managers.
 

London am 14.4.2022

15.04.2022

Language: English
Company: Wienerberger AG
Wienerbergerplatz 1
1100 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.wienerberger.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1328859  15.04.2022 

© EQS 2022
