PVR: Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

1. Issuer: Wienerberger AG

2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Person subject to notification obligation

Name: Impax Asset Management Group plc

City: London

Country: UK

4. Name of shareholder(s): BNP Paribas Aqua (Lux)

BNP Paribas Aqua (France)





5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 13.4.2022

6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A) % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)



Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached

5,03 %

0,00 %

5,03 %

115 187 982 Position of previous notification (if applicable)

4,35 %



4,35 %

A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG 2018) Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG

2018) AT0000831706 5 793 248 5,03 % SUBTOTAL A 5 793 248 5,03 %

B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument

Expiration Date

Exercise Period Number of voting

rights that may be

acquired if the

instrument is exercised

% of voting rights SUBTOTAL B.1

B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /

Cash Settlement Number of

voting rights % of voting rights SUBTOTAL B.2

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

X Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%) 1 Impax Asset Management Group plc 2 Impax Asset Management Limited 1 5,03 % 5,03 %

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

10. Sonstige Kommentare:

Impax Asset Management Group plc is the parent entity of Impax Asset Management Limited and does not control any of the shares. Impax Asset Management Limited is an investment manager with delegated voting rights on behalf of managed portfolios.



The shares detailed above are managed by Impax Asset Management Limited on behalf of underlying clients whereby the client has delegated the exercise of the voting power to the referenced investment managers.



London, 14.4.2022London am 14.4.2022