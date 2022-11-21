PVR: Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

1. Issuer: Wienerberger AG

2. Reason for the notification: Event changing the breakdown of voting rights

3. Person subject to notification obligation

Name: Impax Asset Management Group plc

City: London

Country: United Kingdom

4. Name of shareholder(s): BNP Paribas Aqua (Lux)

BNP Paribas Aqua (France)





5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 18.11.2022

6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A) % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)



Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached

5,14 %

0,00 %

5,14 %

111 732 343 Position of previous notification (if applicable)

4,96 %

0,00 %

4,96 %

A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG 2018) Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG

2018) AT0000831706 5 737 723 5,14 % SUBTOTAL A 5 737 723 5,14 %

B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument

Expiration Date

Exercise Period Number of voting

rights that may be

acquired if the

instrument is exercised

% of voting rights SUBTOTAL B.1

B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /

Cash Settlement Number of

voting rights % of voting rights SUBTOTAL B.2

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

X Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%) 1 Impax Asset Management Group plc 2 Impax Asset Management Limited 1 5,14 % 5,14 %

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

10. Sonstige Kommentare:

The disclosure obligation arose due to the change in the Voting Share Capital from 115,187,982 to 111,732,343 (effective 18th November 2022) resulting in crossing above 5%.

London, 18.11.2022London am 18.11.2022