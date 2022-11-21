Advanced search
PVR: Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

11/21/2022 | 11:14am EST
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Wienerberger AG
Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

21.11.2022 / 17:12 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018

London, 18.11.2022

Overview
 
1. Issuer: Wienerberger AG
2. Reason for the notification:   Event changing the breakdown of voting rights
3. Person subject to notification obligation
Name: Impax Asset Management Group plc
City: London
Country: United Kingdom
4. Name of shareholder(s):   BNP Paribas Aqua (Lux)
BNP Paribas Aqua (France)


5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 18.11.2022
 
6. Total positions
 
% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A)		 % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)

Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached
5,14 %
0,00 %
5,14 %
111 732 343
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
4,96 %
0,00 %
4,96 %		  
 
 

Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:
 
A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG 2018)		 Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
AT0000831706   5 737 723   5,14 %
SUBTOTAL A 5 737 723 5,14 %
 
B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period		 Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
         
    SUBTOTAL B.1    
 
B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /
Cash Settlement		 Number of
voting rights		 % of voting rights
           
      SUBTOTAL B.2    
 
 
 
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
X Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held  directly (%) Financial/other instruments held  directly (%) Total of both (%)
1 Impax Asset Management Group plc        
2 Impax Asset Management Limited 1 5,14 %   5,14 %
           
 
9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: -
Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.
 
10. Sonstige Kommentare:
The disclosure obligation arose due to the change in the Voting Share Capital from 115,187,982 to 111,732,343 (effective 18th November 2022) resulting in crossing above 5%.

 London am 18.11.2022

21.11.2022 CET/CEST

Language: English
Company: Wienerberger AG
Wienerbergerplatz 1
1100 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.wienerberger.com

 
1492895  21.11.2022 CET/CEST

© EQS 2022
