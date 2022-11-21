PVR: Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
11/21/2022 | 11:14am EST
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Wienerberger AG
Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
21.11.2022 / 17:12 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018
London, 18.11.2022
Overview
1. Issuer: Wienerberger AG 2. Reason for the notification: Event changing the breakdown of voting rights 3. Person subject to notification obligation
Name: Impax Asset Management Group plc City: London Country: United Kingdom 4. Name of shareholder(s): BNP Paribas Aqua (Lux)
BNP Paribas Aqua (France)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 18.11.2022
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A)
% of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)
Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached
5,14 %
0,00 %
5,14 %
111 732 343
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
4,96 %
0,00 %
4,96 %
Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
ISIN Code
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)
Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG 2018)
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)
Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
AT0000831706
5 737 723
5,14 %
SUBTOTAL A
5 737 723
5,14 %
B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period
Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL B.1
B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period
Physical /
Cash Settlement
Number of
voting rights
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL B.2
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
X Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
No.
Name
Directly controlled by No.
Shares held directly (%)
Financial/other instruments held directly (%)
Total of both (%)
1
Impax Asset Management Group plc
2
Impax Asset Management Limited
1
5,14 %
5,14 %
9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: -
Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.
10. Sonstige Kommentare:
The disclosure obligation arose due to the change in the Voting Share Capital from 115,187,982 to 111,732,343 (effective 18th November 2022) resulting in crossing above 5%.