Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Wienerberger AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WIE   AT0000831706

WIENERBERGER AG

(WIE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:19:42 2023-01-12 am EST
25.60 EUR   +0.55%
04:01aPvr : Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
01/11Wienerberger Ag : Wienerberger commits to forward-looking and sustainable energy management across the Group
EQ
01/06Pvr : Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PVR: Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

01/12/2023 | 04:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Wienerberger AG
Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

12.01.2023 / 10:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018

Wien,  11.1.2023

Overview
 
1. Issuer: Wienerberger AG
2. Reason for the notification:   Acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Person subject to notification obligation
Name: Amundi S.A.
City: Paris
Country: France
4. Name of shareholder(s):  
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 10.1.2023
 
6. Total positions
 
% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A)		 % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)

Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached
4,01 %
0,00 %
4,01 %
111 732 343
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
 
 
 		  


Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:
 
A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG 2018)		 Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
AT0000831706   4 483 024   4,01 %
SUBTOTAL A 4 483 024 4,01 %
 
B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period		 Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
         
    SUBTOTAL B.1    
 
B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /
Cash Settlement		 Number of
voting rights		 % of voting rights
           
      SUBTOTAL B.2    
 
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
X Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held  directly (%) Financial/other instruments held  directly (%) Total of both (%)
1 Amundi S.A.        
2 Amundi Asset Management S.A.S. 1 4,01 %   4,01 %
           
 
9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: -
Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.
 
10. Sonstige Kommentare:
This notification is made due to Amundi Asset Management S.A.S. (see Section 8, No. 2) exceeding the 4% threshold as a result of an acquisition of shares in the issuer by investment funds / portfolios managed by Amundi Asset Management S.A.S.

Ad 8.) The indicated shareholdings held by Amundi S.A. and its affiliated management companies are not held directly, but by investment funds / portfolios managed by the respective management companies. They are therefore not shareholdings owned by the respective management companies, which are, however, entitled to exercise the associated voting rights.

---

Diese Meldung erfolgt aufgrund der Überschreitung der 4%-Schwelle durch die Amundi Asset Management S.A.S. (siehe Punkt 8, Nummer 2) infolge eines Erwerbs von Aktien der Emittentin durch von der Amundi Asset Management S.A.S. verwaltete Fonds.

Ad 8.) Die angegebenen, von der Amundi S.A. und ihren verbundenen Unternehmen (Verwaltungsgesellschaften) gehaltenen Beteiligungen werden nicht direkt, sondern von Investmentfonds / Portfolios gehalten, die von den jeweiligen Verwaltungsgesellschaften verwaltet werden. Es handelt sich daher nicht um Beteiligungen im Eigentum der jeweiligen Verwaltungsgesellschaften, welche jedoch berechtigt sind, die damit verbundenen Stimmrechte auszuüben.

 

 Wien am  11.1.2023

 

12.01.2023 CET/CEST

Language: English
Company: Wienerberger AG
Wienerbergerplatz 1
1100 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.wienerberger.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1532793  12.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1532793&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about WIENERBERGER AG
04:01aPvr : Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objecti..
EQ
01/11Wienerberger Ag : Wienerberger commits to forward-looking and sustainable energy managemen..
EQ
01/06Pvr : Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objecti..
EQ
2022Transcript : Wienerberger AG, TERREAL SAS - M&A Call
CI
2022Wienerberger Reaches Agreement To Acquire Business Units Of Terreal
MT
2022Wienerberger Building Europe's First True Pitched Roof Expert
BU
2022Presentation : Wienerberger intends to acquire significant parts of Terreal Group
PU
2022Wienerberger Ag : Wienerberger intends to acquire significant part of Terreal Group's busi..
EQ
2022Wienerberger Ag : Wienerberger building Europe's first true pitched roof expert
EQ
2022Wienerberger AG submitted an offer to acquire Business of Terreal Group in Germany, Fra..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WIENERBERGER AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 945 M 5 316 M 5 316 M
Net income 2022 497 M 535 M 535 M
Net Debt 2022 1 065 M 1 145 M 1 145 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,65x
Yield 2022 3,77%
Capitalization 2 698 M 2 901 M 2 901 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
EV / Sales 2023 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 19 058
Free-Float 91,9%
Chart WIENERBERGER AG
Duration : Period :
Wienerberger AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIENERBERGER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 25,46 €
Average target price 31,26 €
Spread / Average Target 22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Heimo Scheuch Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Gerhard Hanke Chief Financial Officer
Peter Steiner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Regina Prehofer Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Myriam Meyer Stutz Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WIENERBERGER AG12.85%2 901
CRH PLC10.02%32 756
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED0.90%24 813
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY4.17%24 244
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.5.03%22 041
GRASIM INDUSTRIES LIMITED-5.13%13 159