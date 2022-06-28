Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Wienerberger AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WIE   AT0000831706

WIENERBERGER AG

(WIE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:42 2022-06-28 am EDT
20.38 EUR   -2.21%
08:31aPVR : Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 3 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
06/27PVR : Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
06/22DD : Wienerberger AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PVR: Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 3 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06/28/2022 | 08:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Wienerberger AG
Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 3 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

28.06.2022 / 14:30
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wienerberger AG has repurchased 5,409,940 shares of treasury stock as part of its ongoing share buyback program 2022 and holds a total of 5,791,850 shares of treasury stock as of June 24, 2022. This corresponds to 5.028% of the voting rights of Wienerberger AG. Thus, the reporting threshold of 5% pursuant to § 135 (3) Stock Exchange Act was exceeded on June 24, 2022.

 


28.06.2022

Language: English
Company: Wienerberger AG
Wienerbergerplatz 1
1100 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.wienerberger.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1385667  28.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1385667&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about WIENERBERGER AG
08:31aPVR : Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 3 BörseG with the objecti..
EQ
06/27PVR : Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objecti..
EQ
06/22DD : Wienerberger AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06/17WIENERBERGER AG : Showcase Solutions for the Future of Urban Construction
EQ
06/15WIENERBERGER AG : Wienerberger decides to sell its operations in Russia
EQ
06/15WIENERBERGER AG : Wienerberger takes over prefabrication plant from Walzer Bausysteme
EQ
06/15Wienerberger AG acquired Prefab brick wall divison of Walzer from Walzer Bausysteme Gmb..
CI
06/15Local management of Wienerberger agreed to acquire Russian operations of Wienerberger f..
CI
06/14DD : Wienerberger AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06/13DD : Wienerberger AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WIENERBERGER AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 731 M 5 020 M 5 020 M
Net income 2022 355 M 377 M 377 M
Net Debt 2022 991 M 1 051 M 1 051 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,62x
Yield 2022 3,78%
Capitalization 2 393 M 2 539 M 2 539 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 18 891
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart WIENERBERGER AG
Duration : Period :
Wienerberger AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIENERBERGER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 20,84 €
Average target price 36,32 €
Spread / Average Target 74,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Heimo Scheuch Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Gerhard Hanke Chief Financial Officer
Peter Steiner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Regina Prehofer Independent Member-Supervisory Board
David Charles Davies Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WIENERBERGER AG-35.56%2 497
CRH PLC-27.17%26 582
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED-27.96%20 154
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY-29.75%19 379
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.-29.70%19 313
GRASIM INDUSTRIES LIMITED-18.43%11 107