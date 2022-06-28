PVR: Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 3 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Wienerberger AG

Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 3 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



28.06.2022 / 14:30

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Wienerberger AG has repurchased 5,409,940 shares of treasury stock as part of its ongoing share buyback program 2022 and holds a total of 5,791,850 shares of treasury stock as of June 24, 2022. This corresponds to 5.028% of the voting rights of Wienerberger AG. Thus, the reporting threshold of 5% pursuant to § 135 (3) Stock Exchange Act was exceeded on June 24, 2022.

28.06.2022

