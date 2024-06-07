Wienerberger AG

Press release

Brick Award 24 honors international pioneers in brick architecture

Jury of internationally renowned architects chose five winning projects out of 743 entries from 54 countries

The winners showcase the potential of brick architecture for sustainable and innovative construction

Vienna, June 7, 2024 - The international biannual Brick Award, created in 2004 by wienerberger to promote innovation and excellence in brick architecture, has been held in Vienna for the eleventh time. With a total of 743 entries from 54 countries, this year's iteration once again showcased the relevance and innovative potential of brick architecture around the globe. From the pre-selected 50 nominees, the jury chose winning projects in five categories

"Feeling at home", "Living together", "Working together", "Sharing public spaces", "Building outside the box" - and an overall grand prize winner, based on criteria such as aesthetics, sustainability, and innovation.

"Today, architects face several major challenges at once. They must create spaces that both reduce our impact on the planet and protect us from the effects of climate change, while also making homes more affordable as the costs of living have surged over the last years. To find answers, extraordinary architects explore new ways to utilize material and structure, as this year's Brick Award winners demonstrate. Their projects, apart from their aesthetic and structural qualities, are physical manifestations of exactly the kind of innovative spirit that today's challenges require. From saving resources to building into existing environments, these creative minds found solutions by tapping into the still vast potential of brick. We are proud to honor and support these pioneers", says Heimo Scheuch, CEO of wienerberger.

From living quarters to art installations: Winners showcase potential of brick architecture

The award is endowed with a total of € 27.000 prize money, € 7.000 for the grand prize winner and € 5.000 each for the other four category winners. The grand prize went to the British studio Níall McLaughlin Architects and their project "International Rugby Experience", an exhibition and events center in Limerick dedicated to the sport of rugby, in the Brick Award-category "Sharing public spaces". Its design takes inspiration from Limerick's famous churches while still upholding a modern aesthetic, allowing the building to fit within the environment while at the same time enhancing it aesthetically.

The category "Feeling at home" was won by Paraguayan studio Equipo de Arquitectura, whose "Intermediate House" uses compressed soil blocks, allowing for low-emission temperature control. The prize for "Living together", the category for multi-party housing, went to the Argentinian team of Estudio Arqtipo for achieving a combination of ten living units on a narrow corner lot while giving every unit a private outdoor space.

In the category "Working together", the two collaborating Irish studios Grafton Architects and O'Mahony Pike Architects came out first with their new office headquarters for the Electricity Supply Board of Ireland, which succeeded in bridging modern building standards with Dublin's historic aesthetic. And the prize for "Building outside the box" went to a joint project between the studios HANGHAR from Spain and PALMA from Mexico: For an architecture and design festival, they built a temporary artistic brick construction titled "Types of Spaces" in a narrow passageway in the Spanish town of Logroño which leads visitors through several architectural styles.