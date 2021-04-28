Log in
Press Release: Brick Award: Record number of submissions shows popularity of Brick Architecture | PDF 98 KB

04/28/2021 | 03:05am EDT
Press release

  • Record number of 789 submissions for the 10th edition of Brick Award
  • Submissions from 53 countries demonstrate internationality of the architectural prize
  • Brick as modern and sustainable architectural element, used by architects all over the world

Vienna, April 28, 2021 - Wienerberger AG is proud to announce that a record number of 789 projects were submitted for the 10th biennial Brick Award. Founded in 2004, the Brick Award is an internationally renowned architectural prize that pays tribute to modern and innovate Brick Architecture.

"With the Brick Award we put modern, innovative Brick Architecture into the spotlight and give architects and designers from all over the world the possibility to demonstrate their outstanding projects. Even though organized by Wienerberger, it is crucial to point out, that the Award is independent. Whether the project is built with Wienerberger products is not a decision criteria for the jury, but the innovative design, architecture concept, aesthetics, sustainability and energy efficiency are assessment criteria," explains Heimo Scheuch, CEO of the Wienerberger AG.

The submission period for the Brick Award 22 ended on April 8, 2021, with a new record. 789 architectural projects have been submitted from 53 countries from all over the world, this is compared to 2020 a plus of 22%. Most projects were submitted from the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium, countries where Wienerberger holds a leading market position. Also, from export markets of Wienerberger such as Spain, Iran, Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Australia, a large number of projects were submitted, showing the independence and internationality of the Award.

Five categories are assigned to the Brick Award, within each a category price will be awarded, next to the overall winner. Most submissions for the Brick Award 22, fell under the category "Feeling at home" with 29% and "Living Together" with 27% of total submissions. Further categories are "Sharing public spaces", "Working together" and "Building outside the box".

From all 789 submissions an expert jury, consisting of internationally renowned architects, will pick the 50 most outstanding projects in a pre-selection process. Those projects will be published in the Brick 22 book in summer 2022. The winning projects of the categories and the overall winner of the Award will be announced in June 2022.

More information on the Brick Award can be found on https://www.brickaward.com/

Wienerberger AG (Vienna Stock Exchanger: WIE, Reuters: WBSV.VI, Bloomberg: WIE AV)

Press release

Follow us on

https://www.facebook.com/brickaward/

https://www.instagram.com/brickaward/ https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/brick-award

The Wienerberger Group is a leading international provider of smart solutions for the entire building envelope and for infrastructure. Wienerberger is the world's largest producer of bricks (Porotherm, Terca) and the market leader in clay roof tiles (Koramic, Tondach) in Europe as well as concrete pavers (Semmelrock) in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (Steinzeug-Keramo ceramic pipes and Pipelife plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe. With its total of 197 production sites, the Wienerberger Group generated revenues of € 3.4 billion and EBITDA LFL of € 566 million in 2020.

Claudia Hajdinyak, Head of Corporate Communications Wienerberger AG t +43 664 828 31 83 | claudia.hajdinyak@wienerberger.com

Disclaimer

Wienerberger AG published this content on 28 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2021 07:04:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
