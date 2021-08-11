Press Release: Wienerberger reports record half-year performance for 2021 | PDF 82 KB

Wienerberger AG
Press release
management and renovation. Based on our combined product portfolios, we are able to provide smart and durable solutions in both fields of business."
Performance of the Wienerberger Business Units
Solid demand in new residential construction in Western Europe enabled Wienerberger Building Solutions to offset more moderate growth in Eastern Europe. Additionally, the Business Unit took advantage of intensive renovation activities in all of its key markets. Overall, Wienerberger Building Solutions delivered a stable performance, with revenues up by 10% to € 1,115.4 million (H1 2020: € 1,014.4 million). EBITDA LFL of € 219.2 million significantly exceeded the prior year period's level of € 184.4 million.
The second-quarter performance of Wienerberger Piping Solutions was marked by exceptionally high sales volumes in all markets. Thanks to excellent supply chain management and successful procurement initiatives, the Business Unit was able to meet high demand from both infrastructure projects and the in-house segment at all times strengthening its market position as a reliable partner, despite challenging raw material prices and availability. Wienerberger Piping Solutions reported a 21% revenue increase to € 569.7 million (H1 2020: € 470.3 million). EBITDA LFL improved by 13% to € 60.0 million (H1 2020: € 53 million).
The North America Business Unit continued to deliver strong growth, supported by a positive market environment in new build and very high demand in the infrastructure segment. Revenues grew by 16% to € 180.2 million (H1 2020: € 155 million), while EBITDA LFL matched its first-quarter level with another historic record at € 29.2 million (H1 2020: € 16.8 million). Moreover, Wienerberger continues to make good progress with the relevant authorities to gain the required clearances for its acquisition of Meridian Brick, and therefore expects the transaction to close in the third quarter of 2021.
Outlook for 2021
"Based on our strong performance in the first half of 2021, we anticipate a positive second half of the year and therefore confirm the upward revision of our guidance for EBITDA LFL to € 620 to €640 million for 2021, up from € 600 to €620 million", explains CEO Heimo Scheuch. The high sales volumes of the first half of the year, especially in the infrastructure and renovation markets, are expected to moderate to a certain extent in the second half. Overall, Wienerberger foresees a continuation of the mostly positive development of its three Business Units. "Additionally, value creation from our announced acquisitions and the success of our ongoing transformation into a full-range provider of smart system solutions, especially in energy and water management, will continue to drive earnings growth in the second half of the year", concludes Heimo Scheuch.
Wienerberger Group
The Wienerberger Group is a leading international provider of smart solutions for the entire building envelope and for infrastructure. Wienerberger is the world's largest producer of bricks (Porotherm, Terca) and the market leader in clay roof tiles (Koramic, Tondach) in Europe as well as concrete pavers (Semmelrock) in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (Steinzeug-Keramo ceramic pipes and Pipelife plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe. With its total of 197 production sites, the Wienerberger Group generated revenues of € 3.4 billion and EBITDA LFL of € 566 million in 2020.
