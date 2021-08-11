Press Release: Wienerberger reports record half-year performance for 2021 | PDF 82 KB

Wienerberger AG

Press release

Wienerberger reports record half- year performance for 2021

Highlights

Strongest half-year performance in Wienerberger's history

half-year performance in Wienerberger's history Group revenues at € 1,867.5 million (+14%), surpassing previous highs

Highest EBITDA LFL on record € 308.4 million (+21%)

Outlook for 2021

Continuation of positive development forecast for all core markets

EBITDA LFL for 2021 anticipated within a range of € 620 to 640 million

Acquisition of FloPlast and Cork Plastics is another step towards our transformation into a full-range provider of sustainable solutions

Vienna, August 11, 2021 - Further to the Q2 Trading Statement issued on July 5, 2021, Wienerberger reports its final H1 2021 results, which are the Group's strongest mid-year results in its history. In the first half of 2021, the Group achieved record revenues of € 1,867.5 million, up by approximately 14% from the previous year's value

(H1 2020: € 1,641.5 million), despite moderate developments in the core markets and a slower return to pre-Covid levels. Wienerberger reported EBITDA LFL of € 308.4 million, corresponding to a 21% increase year-on-year (2020: € 254.1 million). Overall, the Group's performance surpassed the record values of the first half of 2019 by a significant margin (revenues H1 2019: € 1,736.4 million, EBITDA € 295.7 million).

Heimo Scheuch, Chairman of the Managing Board of Wienerberger AG: "As our outstanding mid-yearresults achieved in all three Business Units show, we have emerged from the Covid-19pandemic stronger than before. We have outperformed the success of our previous record year in 2019 and continued the positive trends of recent years."

In the first half of 2021, Wienerberger also took major strides forward in implementing its ESG targets, which it considers a crucial component of its future success. Heimo Scheuch explains: "Given the most recent manifestations of climate change and torrential rainstorms in large parts of Europe, we continue to pursue our sustainable growth strategy with a special focus on innovation, sustainability and digitalization. With its innovative building material solutions for new build and renovation, Wienerberger is making important contributions to the enhancement of energy efficiency and water management. With its smart infrastructure solutions, Wienerberger is actively contributing to environmental protection, including helping to prevent flash floods in both urban and rural regions."

Moreover, as the effects of climate change are becoming more noticeable, solid construction methods and energy efficiency are becoming increasingly important. Bricks are the ideal building materials for such criteria due to their ability to regulate the indoor climate. Brick walls keep homes warm in winter and cool in summer and are therefore sustainable and resource efficient.

Heimo Scheuch notes in conclusion: "Our record 2021 mid-year results are attributable, not least, to our successful strategic orientation. In line with past practice, the Wienerberger Group will continue to focus on growth in its core markets and segments. The most recent acquisition of FloPlast in the UK and Cork Plastics in Ireland strengthens our position in water