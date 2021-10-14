Press Release: Wienerberger's Code of Conduct defines group-wide CSR standards | PDF 72 KB

Wienerberger AG

Press release

Wienerberger's Code of Conduct defines group-wide CSR standards

The Code of Conduct is a binding guideline setting clear and uniform rules for employees, business partners and suppliers

The Code is based on Wienerberger's corporate values and applies to the entire Group and all its subsidiaries

The whistleblowing tool enables employees in 28 countries to report inappropriate behavior - anonymously and in their native languages

Vienna, October 14, 2021 - As a company with worldwide operations, Wienerberger is fully aware of its responsibility and takes compliance with clearly defined corporate social responsibility (CSR) standards very seriously. In this spirit, Wienerberger is making an important contribution towards sustainable development that goes beyond the requirements of the law. In line with its ambitious ESG strategy, the Wienerberger Group now presents its group- wide Code of Conduct as a binding guideline for all employees, business partners, and suppliers, setting out the behavior expected of each and every one of its employees in the course of day-to-day business. The company's core values, i.e. expertise, passion, integrity and respect, customer orientation, entrepreneurial spirit, quality and responsibility, provided the basis for the elaboration of the Code of Conduct, which applies to the entire Wienerberger Group and all its subsidiaries.

In terms of substance, the Code defines rules regarding the conduct of employees and the way of dealing with business partners and suppliers. It specifies the requirements of responsible business management and outlines the individual's responsibility in the areas of safety, environmental protection and resource consumption.

As Heimo Scheuch, Chairman of the Managing Board of Wienerberger AG, notes, "The Wienerberger Managing Board, the Supervisory Board and the Works Council are fully committed to the guidelines set out in the Code of Conduct. Our principles, as outlined in the Code, ensure that we share a common understanding of desirable behavior and comply with high standards of ethics and integrity in dealing with all our stakeholders. We want to provide guidance and orientation for our employees and, at the same time, ensure that potential compliance breaches are identified in time and that wrongdoing can be avoided."

To this end, Wienerberger provides a whistleblowing tool for employees to anonymously report potentially inappropriate behavior or voice concerns, either orally or in writing, via a neutral, external system. Employees can communicate with the whistleblowing service in their native languages by telephone, email or via a web-based reporting system - in all countries Wienerberger operates in.

As Heimo Scheuch adds, "By consistently implementing our ambitious ESG targets and rolling out the whistleblowing system on a worldwide basis, we want to assume a pioneering role at international level. Together with our employees, we ensure that our corporate values, as set out in clear and binding guidelines, are actively implemented now and in the future, and that Wienerberger continues to be perceived as an excellent and trustworthy company."