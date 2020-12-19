Wienerberger: 2020 earnings will be better than expected

2020 EBITDA (LFL) anticipated to reach € ~545 million (previously € 480-500 million), reflecting a stronger than expected performance throughout the fourth quarter

Solid financial basis permits continuous growth through M&A

Despite renewed lockdowns and the prevailing market uncertainty, Wienerberger's fourth quarter earnings at Group level have been highly satisfactory to date. Wienerberger benefited from its high-value product portfolio in diversified end markets, continued operational excellence measures as well as mild weather conditions in October and November. Given this strong performance, Wienerberger once again increases its guidance for the business year 2020. EBITDA (LFL) is expected to reach € ~545 million, exceeding the previous EBITDA target of € 480-500 million.

Heimo Scheuch, Chairman of the Managing Board of the Wienerberger Group, comments: 'Despite renewed uncertainty in the markets following the recent corona lockdowns, our performance has been better than expected. This has been made possible by our continuous operational excellence efforts which progressed faster than anticipated and mild weather conditions which kept construction activities up and running.' Wienerberger will therefore continue to implement its operational excellence measures and the announced investments in innovation, digitalization and sustainability as planned. 'This is how we create the prerequisites for further growth in 2021. We are well positioned for the year ahead, which will continue to be marked by Covid in the first half. However, Wienerberger will make every effort to deliver earnings close to pre-crisis levels in 2021', adds Scheuch.