WIENERBERGER AG

Wienerberger AG: ADHOC / Wienerberger resolves on new share buyback program

03/04/2022 | 08:20am EST
EQS-Ad-hoc: Wienerberger AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Wienerberger AG: ADHOC / Wienerberger resolves on new share buyback program

04-March-2022 / 14:18 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ADHOC / Wienerberger resolves on new share buyback program

Buyback of up to 3,450,000 shares corresponding to up to approx. 3.0% of Wienerberger's share capital planned

Vienna, March 4, 2022 - Based on the authorization granted by the 151st Annual General Meeting on May 5, 2020 pursuant to sect. 65 para. 1 item (8) of the Stock Corporation Act, which was published via an electronic information dissemination system on May 5, 2020 as well as in the Federal Gazette of Wiener Zeitung on May 7, 2020, the Managing Board of Wienerberger AG today decided to buy back own ordinary bearer shares of the Company at their market price via the Vienna Stock Exchange as well as via multilateral trading facilities between March 9, 2022 (inclusive) and presumably June 30, 2022 (inclusive). A total of up to 3,450,000 shares, corresponding to up to approx. 3.0% of the share capital, can be bought back at a price of between EUR 1.00 and EUR 32.50 per share. The maximum purchase price for shares under the share buyback program amounts to EUR 100,000,000. The shares bought back are to be used for purposes in accordance with the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on May 5, 2020. The buyback will have no impact on the admission of the shares of Wienerberger AG to stock exchange trading.

A credit institution will be mandated to execute the share buyback. The credit institution has to take its decision on the timing of the buyback of Wienerberger AG shares independently of Wienerberger AG and comply with the conditions for trading laid down in Article 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Note pursuant to sect. 5 para. 4 of the Publication Ordinance 2018: (i) The details on the transactions performed within the framework of the buyback program to be disclosed pursuant to sect. 7 of the Publication Ordinance 2018 as well as (ii) any modifications of the buyback program to be disclosed pursuant to sect. 6 of the Publication Ordinance 2018 are published on the website of Wienerberger AG (https://www.wienerberger.com/en/investors/share.html). This publication neither constitutes a public offering for the purchase of Wienerberger shares, nor does it create an obligation for Wienerberger AG or any of its subsidiaries to accept offers for the buyback of Wienerberger shares.

04-March-2022 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: Wienerberger AG
Wienerbergerplatz 1
1100 Wien
Austria
Phone: +43 1 60 192-0
Fax: +43 1 60 192-10159
E-mail: office@wienerberger.com
Internet: www.wienerberger.com
ISIN: AT0000831706
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1294999

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1294999  04-March-2022 CET/CEST

© EQS 2022
