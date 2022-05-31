Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Wienerberger AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WIE   AT0000831706

WIENERBERGER AG

(WIE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/31 05:47:15 am EDT
25.54 EUR   -1.01%
Wienerberger AG: Moody?s affirms Wienerberger?s Ba1 rating and changes outlook from stable to positive

05/31/2022 | 05:35am EDT
EQS-News: Wienerberger AG / Key word(s): Rating
Wienerberger AG: Moody?s affirms Wienerberger?s Ba1 rating and changes outlook from stable to positive

31.05.2022 / 11:33
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Moody?s affirms Wienerberger?s Ba1 rating and changes outlook from stable to positive

Vienna, May 31, 2022 ? Moody?s rating action reflects Wienerberger?s strong performance in 2021 that continued in the first quarter 2022. Despite the challenging market environment, Wienerberger gained substantial additional revenue, generated a strong free cash flow and successfully expanded its EBITDA margin.

Wienerberger?s rating is supported by the ongoing transformation of its business model. The Group has already successfully reduced its cyclicality by lowering the revenue share of new build construction from 65% to 49% over the last 10 years. In addition, Wienerberger targets a further reduction of the newbuild segment to 40% until 2030 while expanding even more strongly into the growth markets of renovation and infrastructure.

Furthermore, Moody?s recognized Wienerberger?s long-term energy forward buying strategy, strong market positions, healthy leverage ratio and improved diversification.

Wienerberger appreciates the change in Moody's outlook from stable to positive, reflecting the transformation of our business model towards enhanced resilience and improved profitability by continuously focusing on ESG, innovation and Operational Excellence.

Wienerberger Group
The Wienerberger Group is a leading international provider of smart solutions for the entire building envelope and for infrastructure. Wienerberger is the world?s largest producer of bricks (Porotherm, Terca) and the market leader in clay roof tiles (Koramic, Tondach) in Europe as well as concrete pavers (Semmelrock) in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (Steinzeug-Keramo ceramic pipes and Pipelife plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe. By acquiring Meridian Brick, Wienerberger further strengthened its position as a leading supplier of facade products in North America. With its total of 215 production sites, the Wienerberger Group generated revenues of ? 4.0 billion and EBITDA LFL of ? 671 million in 2021. 

For further information, please contact:
Claudia Hajdinyak, Head of Corporate Communications Wienerberger AG
t +43 664 828 31 83 | claudia.hajdinyak@wienerberger.com

Daniel Merl, Head of Investor Relations Wienerberger AG
t +43 1 601 92 - 10221 | investor@wienerberger.com
 


31.05.2022 This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: Wienerberger AG
Wienerbergerplatz 1
1100 Wien
Austria
Phone: +43 1 60 192-0
Fax: +43 1 60 192-10159
E-mail: office@wienerberger.com
Internet: www.wienerberger.com
ISIN: AT0000831706
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1364573

 
End of News EQS News Service

1364573  31.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1364573&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 4 669 M 5 034 M 5 034 M
Net income 2022 350 M 378 M 378 M
Net Debt 2022 954 M 1 029 M 1 029 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,38x
Yield 2022 3,17%
Capitalization 2 962 M 3 194 M 3 194 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 18 891
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart WIENERBERGER AG
Duration : Period :
Wienerberger AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIENERBERGER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 25,80 €
Average target price 36,77 €
Spread / Average Target 42,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Heimo Scheuch Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Gerhard Hanke Chief Financial Officer
Peter Steiner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Regina Prehofer Independent Member-Supervisory Board
David Charles Davies Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WIENERBERGER AG-20.22%3 194
CRH PLC-14.81%32 087
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED-19.61%22 699
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY-18.24%22 554
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.-20.67%21 794
GRASIM INDUSTRIES LIMITED-11.17%12 207