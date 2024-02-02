Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
February 02, 2024 at 05:31 am EST
02.02.2024 / 11:30 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018
London, 1.2.2024
Overview
1. Issuer: Wienerberger AG
2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of financial/other instruments
3. Person subject to notification obligation
Klaus Umek
4. Name of shareholder(s): Klaus Umek, Petrus Advisers Ltd., Petrus Advisers Investments Fund L.P.
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 30.1.2024
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A)
% of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)
Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached
1,36 %
5,10 %
6,46 %
111 732 343
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
1,72 %
4,65 %
6,38 %
Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
ISIN Code
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)
Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG 2018)
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)
Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
AT0000831706
616 865
899 422
0,55 %
0,80 %
SUBTOTAL A
1 516 287
1,36 %
B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period
Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
Call Option
February 2024 - June 2025
Anytime
5 700 000
5,10 %
SUBTOTAL B.1
5 700 000
5,10 %
B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period
Physical /
Cash Settlement
Number of
voting rights
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL B.2
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
☐ Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
☒ Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
No.
Name
Directly controlled by No.
Shares held directly (%)
Financial/other instruments held directly (%)
Total of both (%)
1
Klaus Umek
0,55 %
0,55 %
2
Petrus Advisers Ltd.
1
0,06 %
0,06 %
3
Petrus Advisers Investments General Partner Inc.
2
4
Petrus Advisers Investments Fund L.P.
3
0,56 %
5,10 %
5,66 %
9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: -
Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.
10. Sonstige Kommentare:
The numbers notified above do not include the voting rights from 3,776 shares and from 750,000 long call options held by UI Petrus Advisers Special Situations Fund as of 30 January 2024. Klaus Umek / Petrus Advisers Ltd. can only issue recommendations on the exercise of the voting rights concerned but cannot otherwise exercise any further influence. Therefore, these voting rights are not to be attributed to Klaus Umek / Petrus Advisers for the purpose of this notification but are merely disclosed in this Section 10 of this notification for full transparency only.
The 899,422 voting rights from shares notified under section 7.A (indirect) include 209,790 voting rights that are attributable to Petrus Advisers Ltd. based on voting proxies granted by natural persons and are therefore not reflected under section 8.
