Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
July 02, 2024 at 05:02 am EDT
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Wienerberger AG
02.07.2024 / 11:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018
United Kingdom, 1.7.2024
Overview
1. Issuer: Wienerberger AG
2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of financial/other instruments
3. Person subject to notification obligation Name: Bank of America Corporation City: Wilmington, DE Country: United States of America
4. Name of shareholder(s):
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 28.6.2024
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A)
% of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)
Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached
1,64 %
1,39 %
3,03 %
111 732 343
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
0,08 %
4,03 %
4,12 %
Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
ISIN Code
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)
Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG 2018)
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)
Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
AT0000831706
1 833 649
1,64 %
US9676621074
497
0,00 %
SUBTOTAL A
1 834 146
1,64 %
B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period
Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
Rights of Use
N/A
N/A
174 183
0,16 %
Right of Use
N/A
N/A
174 183
0,16 %
SUBTOTAL B.1
348 366
0,31 %
B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period
Physical /
Cash Settlement
Number of
voting rights
% of voting rights
Total Return Swaps
31/07/2024 - 15/02/2028
N/A
Cash
1 199 396
1,07 %
SUBTOTAL B.2
1 199 396
1,07 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
☐ Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
☒ Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
No.
Name
Directly controlled by No.
Shares held directly (%)
Financial/other instruments held directly (%)
Total of both (%)
1
Bank of America Corporation
2
NB Holdings Corporation
1
3
BofAML Jersey Holdings Limited
2
4
BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 Limited
3
5
Merrill Lynch International
4
6
BAC North America Holding Company
2
7
Bank of America, National Association
6
8
BofA Securities Inc.
2
9
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Inc.
6
Wienerberger AG is one of Europe's largest building materials producers. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- walls, ceilings and roofing (54%): perforated bricks, facing bricks, tiles (clay, concrete or chimney tiles). Wienerberger AG is the world's leading producer of bricks;
- pipes (27%): pipes for water conveyance and sewers and concrete floor tiles.
The remaining sales (19%) relate to activity in North America.
At the end of 2022, the group operated 216 industrial sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (6%), the United Kingdom (8.2%), the Netherlands (8%), Austria (5.8%), Poland (5.5%), France (5%), Europe (30.5%), the United States (17.4%) and other (13.6%).