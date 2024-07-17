EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Wienerberger AG

Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



17.07.2024 / 11:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 Dublin, Ireland, 16.7.2024 Overview ☐Notification made after deadline Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights) 1. Issuer: Wienerberger AG 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of financial/other instruments 3. Person subject to notification obligation

Name: SIH Partners, LLLP

City: Wilmington, Delaware

Country: United States 4. Name of shareholder(s): Susquehanna International Securities Limited,

Susquehanna International Group Limited

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 15.7.2024 6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A) % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)



Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached

1,39 %

5,65 %

7,04 %

111 732 343 Position of previous notification (if applicable)

2,15 %

4,26 %

6,41 % Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG 2018) Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG

2018) AT0000831706 1 556 174 1,39 % SUBTOTAL A 1 556 174 1,39 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument

Expiration Date

Exercise Period Number of voting

rights that may be

acquired if the

instrument is exercised

% of voting rights CALL OPTION 19/04/2024-19/12/2025 anytime 3 549 900 3,18 % SUBTOTAL B.1 3 549 900 3,18 % B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /

Cash Settlement Number of

voting rights % of voting rights PUT OPTION 19/07/2024-20/06/2025 anytime Physisch 1 967 400 1,76 % FUTURE 20/09/2024 20/09/2024 Physisch 798 000 0,71 % SUBTOTAL B.2 2 765 400 2,48 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: ☐ Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. ☒ Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%) 1 SIH Partners, LLLP 2 Susquehanna International Holdings, LLLC 1 3 Susquehanna Dublin Holdings Limited 2 4 Susquehanna Europe Holdings Limited 2 5 Susquehanna International Group Limited 4 0,23 % 0,45 % 0,68 % 6 Susquehanna International Securities Limited 3 1,16 % 5,20 % 6,36 % 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare: - Dublin, Ireland am 16.7.2024

17.07.2024 CET/CEST

