Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
July 17, 2024 at 05:02 am EDT
17.07.2024 / 11:00 CET/CEST
Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018
Dublin, Ireland, 16.7.2024
Overview
☐Notification made after deadline
1. Issuer: Wienerberger AG
2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of financial/other instruments
3. Person subject to notification obligation Name: SIH Partners, LLLP City: Wilmington, Delaware Country: United States
4. Name of shareholder(s): Susquehanna International Securities Limited,
Susquehanna International Group Limited
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 15.7.2024
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A)
% of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)
Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached
1,39 %
5,65 %
7,04 %
111 732 343
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
2,15 %
4,26 %
6,41 %
Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
ISIN Code
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)
Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG 2018)
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)
Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
AT0000831706
1 556 174
1,39 %
SUBTOTAL A
1 556 174
1,39 %
B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period
Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
CALL OPTION
19/04/2024-19/12/2025
anytime
3 549 900
3,18 %
SUBTOTAL B.1
3 549 900
3,18 %
B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period
Physical /
Cash Settlement
Number of
voting rights
% of voting rights
PUT OPTION
19/07/2024-20/06/2025
anytime
Physisch
1 967 400
1,76 %
FUTURE
20/09/2024
20/09/2024
Physisch
798 000
0,71 %
SUBTOTAL B.2
2 765 400
2,48 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
☐ Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
☒ Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
No.
Name
Directly controlled by No.
Shares held directly (%)
Financial/other instruments held directly (%)
Total of both (%)
1
SIH Partners, LLLP
2
Susquehanna International Holdings, LLLC
1
3
Susquehanna Dublin Holdings Limited
2
4
Susquehanna Europe Holdings Limited
2
5
Susquehanna International Group Limited
4
0,23 %
0,45 %
0,68 %
6
Susquehanna International Securities Limited
3
1,16 %
5,20 %
6,36 %
9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: -
Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.
Wienerberger AG is one of Europe's largest building materials producers. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- walls, ceilings and roofing (54%): perforated bricks, facing bricks, tiles (clay, concrete or chimney tiles). Wienerberger AG is the world's leading producer of bricks;
- pipes (27%): pipes for water conveyance and sewers and concrete floor tiles.
The remaining sales (19%) relate to activity in North America.
At the end of 2022, the group operated 216 industrial sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (6%), the United Kingdom (8.2%), the Netherlands (8%), Austria (5.8%), Poland (5.5%), France (5%), Europe (30.5%), the United States (17.4%) and other (13.6%).