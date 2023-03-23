Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Austria
  Wiener Boerse
  Wienerberger AG
  News
  Summary
    WIE   AT0000831706

WIENERBERGER AG

(WIE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:39:26 2023-03-23 am EDT
26.63 EUR   -0.26%
11:01aWienerberger Ag : Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
03/13Wienerberger Ag : Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
03/10Wienerberger : Report of the Managing Board of Wienerberger AG on the exclusion of the purchase right (subscription right) of existing shareholders
PU
Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

03/23/2023 | 11:01am EDT
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Wienerberger AG
Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

23.03.2023 / 16:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018

Wien,  22.3.2023

Overview
£ Notification made after deadline
Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)
 
1. Issuer: Wienerberger AG
2. Reason for the notification:   Acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Person subject to notification obligation
Name: Amundi S.A.
City: Paris
Country: France
4. Name of shareholder(s):  
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 21.3.2023
 
6. Total positions
 
% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A)		 % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)

Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached
4,76 %
0,00 %
4,76 %
111 732 343
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
3,91 %
 
3,91 %		  



Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:
 
A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG 2018)		 Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
AT0000831706   5 320 782   4,76 %
SUBTOTAL A 5 320 782 4,76 %
 
B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period		 Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
         
    SUBTOTAL B.1    
 
B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /
Cash Settlement		 Number of
voting rights		 % of voting rights
           
      SUBTOTAL B.2    


 
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
£ Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
X Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held  directly (%) Financial/other instruments held  directly (%) Total of both (%)
1 Amundi S.A.        
2 Amundi Asset Management S.A.S. 1 3,92 %   3,92 %
3 Amundi Austria GmbH 2 0,45 %   0,45 %
4 Amundi Deutschland GmbH 2 0,00 %   0,00 %
5 CPR AM S.A. 1 0,23 %   0,23 %
6 Societe Generale Gestion S.A. 1 0,16 %   0,16 %
           
 
9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: -
Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.
 
10. Sonstige Kommentare:
Ad 8.) The indicated shareholdings held by Amundi S.A. and its affiliated management companies are not held directly, but by investment funds / portfolios managed by the respective management companies. They are therefore not shareholdings owned by the respective management companies, which are, however, entitled to exercise the associated voting rights.

------

Ad 8.) Die angegebenen, von der Amundi S.A. und ihren verbundenen Unternehmen (Verwaltungsgesellschaften) gehaltenen Beteiligungen werden nicht direkt, sondern von Investmentfonds / Portfolios gehalten, die von den jeweiligen Verwaltungsgesellschaften verwaltet werden. Es handelt sich daher nicht um Beteiligungen im Eigentum der jeweiligen Verwaltungsgesellschaften, welche jedoch berechtigt sind, die damit verbundenen Stimmrechte auszuüben.
 

 Wien am  22.3.2023
 

23.03.2023 CET/CEST

Language: English
Company: Wienerberger AG
Wienerbergerplatz 1
1100 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.wienerberger.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1589631  23.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1589631&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
