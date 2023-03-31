Advanced search
WIENERBERGER AG

(WIE)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:32:50 2023-03-31 am EDT
26.62 EUR   +0.38%
Wienerberger Ag : Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
Wienerberger Ag : Rating agency Moody's raises Wienerberger to investment grade rating
EQ
Moody's Lifts Ratings on Austrian Brick Maker Wienerberger
MT
Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

03/31/2023 | 05:01am EDT
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Wienerberger AG
Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

31.03.2023 / 11:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018

 

London,  29.3.2023

 

Overview

Notification made after deadline

Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)

 

1. Issuer: Wienerberger AG

2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Person subject to notification obligation
Name: BlackRock, Inc.
City: Wilmington
Country: USA

4. Name of shareholder(s): 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 28.3.2023

 

6. Total positions

 
% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A)		 % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)

Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached
3,28 %
0,79 %
4,06 %
111 732 343
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
3,19 %
0,79 %
3,97 %		  


Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG 2018)		 Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
AT0000831706   3 660 813   3,28 %
SUBTOTAL A 3 660 813 3,28 %
 
B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period		 Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
Securities Lent N/A N/A 455 577 0,41 %
    SUBTOTAL B.1 455 577 0,41 %
 
B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /
Cash Settlement		 Number of
voting rights		 % of voting rights
CFD N/A N/A Cash 423 708 0,38 %
      SUBTOTAL B.2 423 708 0,38 %


 

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

☐ Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held  directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%)
1 BlackRock, Inc.        
2 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. 1      
3 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. 2      
4 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. 3      
5 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. 4      
6 BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd. 5      
7 BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited 6      
8 Trident Merger, LLC 1      
9 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC 8      
10 BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd. 5      
11 BlackRock HK Holdco Limited 10      
12 BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited 11      
13 BlackRock (Singapore) Limited 10      
14 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC 5      
15 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP 14      
16 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited 15      
17 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited 16      
18 BlackRock Group Limited 17      
19 BlackRock Finance Europe Limited 18      
20 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 19      
21 BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. 19      
22 BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG 21      
23 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited 19      
24 BlackRock Canada Holdings LP 14      
25 BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC 24      
26 BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited 25      
27 BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC 3      
28 BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC 27      
29 BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. 28      
30 BlackRock Fund Advisors 29      
31 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association 29      
32 Amethyst Intermediate LLC 9      
33 Aperio Holdings LLC 32      
34 Aperio Group, LLC 33      
           

 

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

 

10. Sonstige Kommentare:

The disclosure obligation arose due to total holdings for BlackRock, Inc. going above 4%

 

 London am  29.3.2023

 

 


31.03.2023 CET/CEST

Language: English
Company: Wienerberger AG
Wienerbergerplatz 1
1100 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.wienerberger.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1597641  31.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1597641&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 4 640 M 5 060 M 5 060 M
Net income 2023 367 M 400 M 400 M
Net Debt 2023 810 M 884 M 884 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,93x
Yield 2023 3,94%
Capitalization 2 810 M 3 064 M 3 064 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,78x
EV / Sales 2024 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 19 078
Free-Float 91,9%
Managers and Directors
Heimo Scheuch Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Gerhard Hanke Chief Financial Officer
Peter Steiner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Regina Prehofer Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Myriam Meyer Stutz Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WIENERBERGER AG17.55%3 064
CRH PLC22.89%37 089
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED8.79%26 588
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY-2.84%22 624
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.3.71%21 767
POSCO CHEMICAL CO., LTD.45.28%15 602
