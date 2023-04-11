Advanced search
    WIE   AT0000831706

WIENERBERGER AG

(WIE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:28:25 2023-04-11 am EDT
25.58 EUR   +0.87%
11:01aWienerberger Ag : Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
04/07Wienerberger : Proposed resolutions at the 154th Annual General Meeting
PU
04/07Wienerberger : CV Effie Konstantine Datson
PU
Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

04/11/2023 | 11:01am EDT
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Wienerberger AG
Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

11.04.2023 / 17:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018

 

LONDON, 10.4.2023

 

Overview

Notification made after deadline

Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)
 

1. Issuer: Wienerberger AG
2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Person subject to notification obligation
Name: BlackRock, Inc.
City: Wilmington
Country: USA
4. Name of shareholder(s):
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 7.4.2023
 
6. Total positions
 
% of voting rights attached to
shares (7.A)		 % of voting rights
through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)

Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)
Total number of voting rights of
issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold
was crossed / reached
3,18 %
0,76 %
3,94 %
111 732 343
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
3,26 %
0,87 %
4,12 %		  


Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

 

A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG
2018)		 Indirect 
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)		 Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG
2018)		 Indirect 
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
AT0000831706   3 554 404    3,18 % 
SUBTOTAL A 3 554 404 3,18 %

 

 

B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period		 Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
Secutiries Lent N/A N/A 460 239  0,41 % 
  SUBTOTAL B.1 460 239  0,41 % 


 

 

B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument
 Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical / Cash Settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
CFD N/A N/A Cash 389 844  0,35 % 
  SUBTOTAL B.2 389 844  0,35 % 

 

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
☐ Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entityand does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
☒ Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/otherinstruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural
person or legal entity:		  
 
No.
Name		 Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments
held directly (%)		 Total of both
(%)
1 BlackRock, Inc.        
2 BlackRock 1      
Holdco 2, Inc.
  BlackRock        
3 Financial
Management,		 2
  Inc.  
  BlackRock        
4 International 3
  Holdings, Inc.  
  BR Jersey        
5 International 4
  Holdings L.P.  
  BlackRock        
6 Australia Holdco 5
  Pty. Ltd.  
  BlackRock        
  Investment  
7 Management 6
  (Australia)  
  Limited  
8 Trident Merger, 1      
LLC
  BlackRock        
9 Investment
Management,		 8
  LLC  
  BlackRock        
10 (Singapore) 5
  Holdco Pte. Ltd.  
  BlackRock        
11 (Singapore) 10
  Limited  
12 BlackRock 5      
Holdco 3, LLC
13 BlackRock 12      
Cayman 1 LP
  BlackRock        
14 Cayman West
Bay Finco		 13
  Limited  
  BlackRock        
15 Cayman West 14
  Bay IV Limited  
16 BlackRock 15      
Group Limited
  BlackRock        
17 Finance Europe 16
  Limited  
  BlackRock        
18 Investment
Management		 17
  (UK) Limited  

19		 BlackRock
(Netherlands) B.V.
17		      

20		 BlackRock Asset
Management Deutschland AG
19		      

21		 BlackRock Advisors (UK)
Limited
17		      

22		 BlackRock
Canada Holdings LP
12		      

23		 BlackRock Canada
Holdings ULC
22		      

24		 BlackRock Asset
Management Canada Limited
23		      
25 BlackRock
Holdco 4, LLC		 3      
26 BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC 25      

27		 BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
26		      
28 BlackRock Fund Advisors 27      


29		 BlackRock Institutional TrustCompany,
National Association

27		      

30		 Amethyst Intermediate
LLC
9		      
31 Aperio Holdings LLC 30      
32 Aperio Group,
LLC		 31      
           

9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: -
Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.
 

10. Sonstige Kommentare:
The disclosure obligation arose due to total holdings for BlackRock, Inc. going below 4%
 

LONDON am 10.4.2023


11.04.2023 CET/CEST

Language: English
Company: Wienerberger AG
Wienerbergerplatz 1
1100 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.wienerberger.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1604979  11.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1604979&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
fermer