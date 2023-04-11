EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Wienerberger AG

Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



11.04.2023 / 17:00 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 LONDON, 10.4.2023 Overview ☐ Notification made after deadline Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)

1. Issuer: Wienerberger AG 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Person subject to notification obligation

Name: BlackRock, Inc.

City: Wilmington

Country: USA 4. Name of shareholder(s): 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 7.4.2023 6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to

shares (7.A) % of voting rights

through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)



Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)

Total number of voting rights of

issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold

was crossed / reached

3,18 %

0,76 %

3,94 %

111 732 343 Position of previous notification (if applicable)

3,26 %

0,87 %

4,12 %

Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG

2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG

2018) Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG

2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG

2018) AT0000831706 3 554 404 3,18 % SUBTOTAL A 3 554 404 3,18 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument

Expiration Date

Exercise Period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised

% of voting rights Secutiries Lent N/A N/A 460 239 0,41 % SUBTOTAL B.1 460 239 0,41 %

B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical / Cash Settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights CFD N/A N/A Cash 389 844 0,35 % SUBTOTAL B.2 389 844 0,35 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

☐ Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entityand does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

☒ Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/otherinstruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural

person or legal entity:

No.

Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments

held directly (%) Total of both

(%) 1 BlackRock, Inc. 2 BlackRock 1 Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock 3 Financial

Management, 2 Inc. BlackRock 4 International 3 Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey 5 International 4 Holdings L.P. BlackRock 6 Australia Holdco 5 Pty. Ltd. BlackRock Investment 7 Management 6 (Australia) Limited 8 Trident Merger, 1 LLC BlackRock 9 Investment

Management, 8 LLC BlackRock 10 (Singapore) 5 Holdco Pte. Ltd. BlackRock 11 (Singapore) 10 Limited 12 BlackRock 5 Holdco 3, LLC 13 BlackRock 12 Cayman 1 LP BlackRock 14 Cayman West

Bay Finco 13 Limited BlackRock 15 Cayman West 14 Bay IV Limited 16 BlackRock 15 Group Limited BlackRock 17 Finance Europe 16 Limited BlackRock 18 Investment

Management 17 (UK) Limited

19 BlackRock

(Netherlands) B.V.

17

20 BlackRock Asset

Management Deutschland AG

19

21 BlackRock Advisors (UK)

Limited

17

22 BlackRock

Canada Holdings LP

12

23 BlackRock Canada

Holdings ULC

22

24 BlackRock Asset

Management Canada Limited

23 25 BlackRock

Holdco 4, LLC 3 26 BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC 25

27 BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.

26 28 BlackRock Fund Advisors 27



29 BlackRock Institutional TrustCompany,

National Association



27

30 Amethyst Intermediate

LLC

9 31 Aperio Holdings LLC 30 32 Aperio Group,

LLC 31

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

Date of general meeting: -Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare:

The disclosure obligation arose due to total holdings for BlackRock, Inc. going below 4%

LONDON am 10.4.2023

11.04.2023 CET/CEST

