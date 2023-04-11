Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)
1. Issuer: Wienerberger AG
2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Person subject to notification obligation
Name: BlackRock, Inc. City: Wilmington Country: USA
4. Name of shareholder(s):
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 7.4.2023
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A)
% of voting rights
through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)
Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold
was crossed / reached
3,18 %
0,76 %
3,94 %
111 732 343
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
3,26 %
0,87 %
4,12 %
Details
7.Notifieddetailsoftheresultingsituation:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
ISIN Code
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG
2018)
Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG
2018)
Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
AT0000831706
3 554 404
3,18 %
SUBTOTAL A
3 554 404
3,18 %
B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
Secutiries Lent
N/A
N/A
460 239
0,41 %
SUBTOTAL B.1
460 239
0,41 %
B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period
Physical / Cash Settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
CFD
N/A
N/A
Cash
389 844
0,35 %
SUBTOTAL B.2
389 844
0,35 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
☐ Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entityand does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. ☒ Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/otherinstruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural
person or legal entity:
No.
Name
Directly controlled by No.
Shares held directly (%)
Financial/other instruments
held directly (%)
Total of both
(%)
1
BlackRock, Inc.
2
BlackRock
1
Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock
3
Financial
Management,
2
Inc.
BlackRock
4
International
3
Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey
5
International
4
Holdings L.P.
BlackRock
6
Australia Holdco
5
Pty. Ltd.
BlackRock
Investment
7
Management
6
(Australia)
Limited
8
Trident Merger,
1
LLC
BlackRock
9
Investment
Management,
8
LLC
BlackRock
10
(Singapore)
5
Holdco Pte. Ltd.
BlackRock
11
(Singapore)
10
Limited
12
BlackRock
5
Holdco 3, LLC
13
BlackRock
12
Cayman 1 LP
BlackRock
14
Cayman West
Bay Finco
13
Limited
BlackRock
15
Cayman West
14
Bay IV Limited
16
BlackRock
15
Group Limited
BlackRock
17
Finance Europe
16
Limited
BlackRock
18
Investment
Management
17
(UK) Limited
19
BlackRock
(Netherlands) B.V.
17
20
BlackRock Asset
Management Deutschland AG
19
21
BlackRock Advisors (UK)
Limited
17
22
BlackRock
Canada Holdings LP
12
23
BlackRock Canada
Holdings ULC
22
24
BlackRock Asset
Management Canada Limited
23
25
BlackRock
Holdco 4, LLC
3
26
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
25
27
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
26
28
BlackRock Fund Advisors
27
29
BlackRock Institutional TrustCompany,
National Association
27
30
Amethyst Intermediate
LLC
9
31
Aperio Holdings LLC
30
32
Aperio Group,
LLC
31
9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: -
Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.
10. Sonstige Kommentare:
The disclosure obligation arose due to total holdings for BlackRock, Inc. going below 4%