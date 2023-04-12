Advanced search
Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

04/12/2023 | 10:31am EDT
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Wienerberger AG
Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

12.04.2023 / 16:30 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

London, 11.4.2023 – Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Wienerberger AG: Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018

 

Overview

☐ Notification made after deadline

Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)              

1. Issuer

Wienerberger AG

2. Reason for the notification 

Acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Person subject to notification obligation

Name: BlackRock, Inc.
City: Wilmington
Country: U.S.A.

 

4. Name of shareholder(s)

 

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

10.4.2023

 

6. Total positions

  % of voting rights attached to shares (7.A) % of voting rights through financial/other instruments

(7.B.1 + 7.B.2)		 Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B) Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached  
3,27 %		  
0,76 %		  
4,03 %		  
111 732 343
Position of previous notification (if applicable)  3,18 %  0,76 % 3,94 %  
         

 

 

7. Details - Notified details of the resulting situation

A. Voting rights attached to shares

  Number of voting rights % of voting rights
ISIN code Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG 2018)		 Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG 2018)
AT0000831706   3 649 022   3,27 %
SUBTOTAL A 3 649 022 3,27 %

 

B.1 Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of
Instruments		 Expiration date Exercise Period Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is exercised		 % of voting rights
Securities Lent N/A N/A 460 239 0,41 %
    SUBOTAL B.1 460 239 0,41 %

 

B.2 Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018

Type of
Instruments		 Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical / Cash Settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
CFD N/A N/A Cash 389 844 0,35 %
      SUBTOTAL B.2 389 844 0,35 %

 

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
x Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

 

No. Name Directly controlled by No Shares held
directly (%)		 Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both
1 BlackRock, Inc.        
2 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. 1      
3 BlackRock
Financial
Management,
Inc.		 2      
4 BlackRock
International
Holdings, Inc.		 3      
5 BR Jersey
International
Holdings L.P.		 4      
6 BlackRock
Australia Holdco
Pty. Ltd.		 5      
7 BlackRock
Investment
Management
(Australia)
Limited		 6      
8 Trident Merger,
LLC		 1      
9 BlackRock
Investment
Management,
LLC		 8      
10 BlackRock
(Singapore)
Holdco Pte. Ltd.		 5      
11 BlackRock
(Singapore)
Limited		 10      
12 BlackRock
Holdco 3, LLC		 5      
13 BlackRock
Cayman 1 LP		 12      
14 BlackRock
Cayman West
Bay Finco
Limited		 13      
15 BlackRock
Cayman West
Bay IV Limited		 14      
16 BlackRock
Group Limited		 15      
17 BlackRock
Finance Europe
Limited		 16      
18 BlackRock
Investment
Management
(UK) Limited		 17      
19 BlackRock
(Netherlands) B.V.		 17      
20 BlackRock Asset Management
Deutschland AG		 19      
21 BlackRock Advisors (UK)
Limited		 17      
22 BlackRock
Canada Holdings LP		 12      
23 BlackRock Canada
Holdings ULC		 22      
24 BlackRock Asset Management
Canada Limited		  
23		      
25 BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC 3      
26 BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC 25      
27 BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.  
26		      
28 BlackRock Fund Advisors 27      
29 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
National Association		  
 
27		      
30 Amethyst Intermediate
LLC		  
9		      
31 Aperio Holdings LLC 30      
32 Aperio Group,
LLC		 31      

 

 

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

 

 

10. Additional Information
The disclosure obligation arose due to total holdings for BlackRock, Inc. going above 4%

 

Ort, Datum:

London, am 11.4.2023

 


12.04.2023 CET/CEST

Language: English
Company: Wienerberger AG
Wienerbergerplatz 1
1100 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.wienerberger.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1605933  12.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1605933&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
