Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

12.04.2023 / 16:30 CET/CEST

London, 11.4.2023 – Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution Wienerberger AG: Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 Overview ☐ Notification made after deadline Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights) 1. Issuer Wienerberger AG 2. Reason for the notification Acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Person subject to notification obligation Name: BlackRock, Inc.

City: Wilmington

Country: U.S.A. 4. Name of shareholder(s) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 10.4.2023 6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares (7.A) % of voting rights through financial/other instruments



(7.B.1 + 7.B.2) Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B) Total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached

3,27 %

0,76 %

4,03 %

111 732 343 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 3,18 % 0,76 % 3,94 % 7. Details - Notified details of the resulting situation A. Voting rights attached to shares Number of voting rights % of voting rights ISIN code Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG 2018) Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG 2018) AT0000831706 3 649 022 3,27 % SUBTOTAL A 3 649 022 3,27 % B.1 Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018 Type of

Instruments Expiration date Exercise Period Number of voting

rights that may be

acquired if the

instrument is exercised % of voting rights Securities Lent N/A N/A 460 239 0,41 % SUBOTAL B.1 460 239 0,41 % B.2 Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of

Instruments Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical / Cash Settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights CFD N/A N/A Cash 389 844 0,35 % SUBTOTAL B.2 389 844 0,35 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. x Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: No. Name Directly controlled by No Shares held

directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both 1 BlackRock, Inc. 2 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. 1 3 BlackRock

Financial

Management,

Inc. 2 4 BlackRock

International

Holdings, Inc. 3 5 BR Jersey

International

Holdings L.P. 4 6 BlackRock

Australia Holdco

Pty. Ltd. 5 7 BlackRock

Investment

Management

(Australia)

Limited 6 8 Trident Merger,

LLC 1 9 BlackRock

Investment

Management,

LLC 8 10 BlackRock

(Singapore)

Holdco Pte. Ltd. 5 11 BlackRock

(Singapore)

Limited 10 12 BlackRock

Holdco 3, LLC 5 13 BlackRock

Cayman 1 LP 12 14 BlackRock

Cayman West

Bay Finco

Limited 13 15 BlackRock

Cayman West

Bay IV Limited 14 16 BlackRock

Group Limited 15 17 BlackRock

Finance Europe

Limited 16 18 BlackRock

Investment

Management

(UK) Limited 17 19 BlackRock

(Netherlands) B.V. 17 20 BlackRock Asset Management

Deutschland AG 19 21 BlackRock Advisors (UK)

Limited 17 22 BlackRock

Canada Holdings LP 12 23 BlackRock Canada

Holdings ULC 22 24 BlackRock Asset Management

Canada Limited

23 25 BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC 3 26 BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC 25 27 BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.

26 28 BlackRock Fund Advisors 27 29 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

National Association



27 30 Amethyst Intermediate

LLC

9 31 Aperio Holdings LLC 30 32 Aperio Group,

LLC 31 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Additional Information

The disclosure obligation arose due to total holdings for BlackRock, Inc. going above 4% Ort, Datum: London, am 11.4.2023

12.04.2023 CET/CEST

