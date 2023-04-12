Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

London, 11.4.2023 – Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
Wienerberger AG: Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018
Overview
1. Issuer
Wienerberger AG
2. Reason for the notification
Acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Person subject to notification obligation
|Name: BlackRock, Inc.
City: Wilmington
Country: U.S.A.
4. Name of shareholder(s)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
6. Total positions
|% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A)
|% of voting rights through financial/other instruments
(7.B.1 + 7.B.2)
|Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)
|Total number of voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached
3,27 %
0,76 %
4,03 %
111 732 343
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
| 3,18 %
| 0,76 %
|3,94 %
7. Details - Notified details of the resulting situation
A. Voting rights attached to shares
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|ISIN code
|Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)
|Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG 2018)
|Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)
|Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG 2018)
|AT0000831706
|3 649 022
|3,27 %
|SUBTOTAL A
|3 649 022
|3,27 %
B.1 Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018
|Type of
Instruments
|Expiration date
|Exercise Period
|Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is exercised
|% of voting rights
|Securities Lent
|N/A
|N/A
|460 239
|0,41 %
|SUBOTAL B.1
|460 239
|0,41 %
B.2 Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
|Type of
Instruments
|Expiration Date
|Exercise Period
|Physical / Cash Settlement
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|CFD
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|389 844
|0,35 %
|SUBTOTAL B.2
|389 844
|0,35 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
|x
|Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
|No.
|Name
|Directly controlled by No
|Shares held
directly (%)
|Financial/other instruments held directly (%)
|Total of both
|1
|BlackRock, Inc.
|2
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|1
|3
|BlackRock
Financial
Management,
Inc.
|2
|4
|BlackRock
International
Holdings, Inc.
|3
|5
|BR Jersey
International
Holdings L.P.
|4
|6
|BlackRock
Australia Holdco
Pty. Ltd.
|5
|7
|BlackRock
Investment
Management
(Australia)
Limited
|6
|8
|Trident Merger,
LLC
|1
|9
|BlackRock
Investment
Management,
LLC
|8
|10
|BlackRock
(Singapore)
Holdco Pte. Ltd.
|5
|11
|BlackRock
(Singapore)
Limited
|10
|12
|BlackRock
Holdco 3, LLC
|5
|13
|BlackRock
Cayman 1 LP
|12
|14
|BlackRock
Cayman West
Bay Finco
Limited
|13
|15
|BlackRock
Cayman West
Bay IV Limited
|14
|16
|BlackRock
Group Limited
|15
|17
|BlackRock
Finance Europe
Limited
|16
|18
|BlackRock
Investment
Management
(UK) Limited
|17
|19
|BlackRock
(Netherlands) B.V.
|17
|20
|BlackRock Asset Management
Deutschland AG
|19
|21
|BlackRock Advisors (UK)
Limited
|17
|22
|BlackRock
Canada Holdings LP
|12
|23
|BlackRock Canada
Holdings ULC
|22
|24
|BlackRock Asset Management
Canada Limited
|
23
|25
|BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
|3
|26
|BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
|25
|27
|BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
|
26
|28
|BlackRock Fund Advisors
|27
|29
|BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
National Association
|
27
|30
|Amethyst Intermediate
LLC
|
9
|31
|Aperio Holdings LLC
|30
|32
|Aperio Group,
LLC
|31
9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: -
Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.
10. Additional Information
The disclosure obligation arose due to total holdings for BlackRock, Inc. going above 4%
Ort, Datum: