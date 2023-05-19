Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Wienerberger AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WIE   AT0000831706

WIENERBERGER AG

(WIE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:23:07 2023-05-19 am EDT
27.62 EUR   +1.02%
06:01aWienerberger Ag : Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
05/11Transcript : Wienerberger AG, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 11, 2023
CI
05/11Wienerberger AG Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

05/19/2023 | 06:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Wienerberger AG
Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

19.05.2023 / 12:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018

 

London,  18.5.2023

 

Overview

Notification made after deadline

Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)

 

1. Issuer: Wienerberger AG

2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights
Acquisition or disposal of financial/other instruments

3. Person subject to notification obligation
Name: BlackRock, Inc.
City: Wilmington
Country: U.S.A.

4. Name of shareholder(s): 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 17.5.2023

 

6. Total positions

   
% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A)		 % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)  
 
Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)		  
Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached  
3,25 %		  
0,72 %		  
3,96 %		  
111 732 343
Position of previous notification (if applicable)  
3,42 %		  
0,77 %		  
4,19 %		  

 

 

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

 

A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG 2018)		 Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
AT0000831706   3 629 230   3,25 %
SUBTOTAL A 3 629 230 3,25 %

 

 

B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period		 Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
Securities Lent N/A N/A 612 987 0,55 %
    SUBTOTAL B.1 612 987 0,55 %

 

 

B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /
Cash Settlement		 Number of
voting rights		 % of voting rights
CFD N/A N/A Cash 187 333 0,17 %
      SUBTOTAL B.2 187 333 0,17 %

 

 

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

☐ Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

☒ Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held  directly (%) Financial/other instruments held  directly (%) Total of both (%)
1 BlackRock, Inc.        
2 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. 1      
3 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. 2      
4 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. 3      
5 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. 4      
6 BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd. 5      
7 BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited 6      
8 Trident Merger, LLC 1      
9 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC 8      
10 BlackRock
Holdco 3, LLC		 5      
11 BlackRock
Cayman 1 LP		 10      
12 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited 11      
13 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited 12      
14 BlackRock Group Limited 13      
15 BlackRock Finance Europe Limited 14      
16 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 15      
17 BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. 15      
18 BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG 17      
19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited 15      
20 BlackRock Canada Holdings LP 10      
21 BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC 20      
22 BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited 21      
23 BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC 3      
24 BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC 23      
25 BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. 24      
26 BlackRock Fund Advisors 25      
27 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association 25      
28 Amethyst Intermediate LLC 9      
29 Aperio Holdings LLC 28      
30 Aperio Group, LLC 29      
           

 

 

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

 

10. Sonstige Kommentare:

The disclosure obligation arose due to total holdings for BlackRock, Inc. going below 4%

 

 London am  18.5.2023


19.05.2023 CET/CEST

Language: English
Company: Wienerberger AG
Wienerbergerplatz 1
1100 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.wienerberger.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1637227  19.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1637227&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about WIENERBERGER AG
06:01aWienerberger Ag : Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of..
EQ
05/11Transcript : Wienerberger AG, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 11, 2023
CI
05/11Wienerberger AG Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
05/11Wienerberger : Presentation Results Q1 2023
PU
05/11Wienerberger Ag : Wienerberger reports strong start to first quarter of 2023
EQ
05/11WIENERBERGER AG : Slide show Q1
CO
05/11WIENERBERGER AG : 1st quarter results
CO
05/09WIENERBERGER AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/05Agm : Wienerberger AG: All proposed resolutions adopted by the 154th Annual General Meetin..
EQ
05/05Wienerberger AG Resolves to Distribute, Payable on May 12, 2023
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WIENERBERGER AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 4 685 M 5 045 M 5 045 M
Net income 2023 353 M 380 M 380 M
Net Debt 2023 881 M 949 M 949 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,99x
Yield 2023 3,79%
Capitalization 2 897 M 3 119 M 3 119 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,81x
EV / Sales 2024 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 19 078
Free-Float 91,9%
Chart WIENERBERGER AG
Duration : Period :
Wienerberger AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIENERBERGER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 27,34 €
Average target price 32,99 €
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Heimo Scheuch Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Gerhard Hanke Chief Financial Officer
Peter Steiner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Regina Prehofer Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Myriam Meyer Stutz Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WIENERBERGER AG21.19%3 119
CRH PLC21.13%36 289
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED9.27%26 501
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY12.16%26 134
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.20.67%25 272
POSCO FUTURE M CO., LTD.76.67%18 414
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer