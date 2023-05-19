EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Wienerberger AG

Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



19.05.2023 / 12:00 CET/CEST

Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 London, 18.5.2023 Overview ☐ Notification made after deadline Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights) 1. Issuer: Wienerberger AG 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights

Acquisition or disposal of financial/other instruments 3. Person subject to notification obligation

Name: BlackRock, Inc.

City: Wilmington

Country: U.S.A. 4. Name of shareholder(s): 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 17.5.2023 6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A) % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)



Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached

3,25 %

0,72 %

3,96 %

111 732 343 Position of previous notification (if applicable)

3,42 %

0,77 %

4,19 % Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG 2018) Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG

2018) AT0000831706 3 629 230 3,25 % SUBTOTAL A 3 629 230 3,25 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument

Expiration Date

Exercise Period Number of voting

rights that may be

acquired if the

instrument is exercised

% of voting rights Securities Lent N/A N/A 612 987 0,55 % SUBTOTAL B.1 612 987 0,55 % B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /

Cash Settlement Number of

voting rights % of voting rights CFD N/A N/A Cash 187 333 0,17 % SUBTOTAL B.2 187 333 0,17 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: ☐ Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. ☒ Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%) 1 BlackRock, Inc. 2 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. 1 3 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. 2 4 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. 3 5 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. 4 6 BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd. 5 7 BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited 6 8 Trident Merger, LLC 1 9 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC 8 10 BlackRock

Holdco 3, LLC 5 11 BlackRock

Cayman 1 LP 10 12 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited 11 13 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited 12 14 BlackRock Group Limited 13 15 BlackRock Finance Europe Limited 14 16 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 15 17 BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. 15 18 BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG 17 19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited 15 20 BlackRock Canada Holdings LP 10 21 BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC 20 22 BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited 21 23 BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC 3 24 BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC 23 25 BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. 24 26 BlackRock Fund Advisors 25 27 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association 25 28 Amethyst Intermediate LLC 9 29 Aperio Holdings LLC 28 30 Aperio Group, LLC 29 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare: The disclosure obligation arose due to total holdings for BlackRock, Inc. going below 4% London am 18.5.2023

