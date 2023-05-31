EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Wienerberger AG

Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



31.05.2023 / 11:00 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 London, 30.5.2023 Overview ☐ Notification made after deadline Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights) 1. Issuer: Wienerberger AG 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Person subject to notification obligation

Name: BlackRock, Inc.

City: Wilmington

Country: U.S.A. 4. Name of shareholder(s): 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 29.5.2023 6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A) % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)



Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached

3,39 %

0,61 %

4,00 %

111 732 343 Position of previous notification (if applicable)

3,20 %

0,77 %

3,97 % Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG 2018) Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG

2018) AT0000831706 3 789 739 3,39 % SUBTOTAL A 3 789 739 3,39 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument

Expiration Date

Exercise Period Number of voting

rights that may be

acquired if the

instrument is exercised

% of voting rights Securities Lent N/A N/A 561 843 0,50 % SUBTOTAL B.1 561 843 0,50 % B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /

Cash Settlement Number of

voting rights % of voting rights CFD N/A N/A Cash 122 243 0,11 % SUBTOTAL B.2 122 243 0,11 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: ☐ Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. ☒ Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%) 1 BlackRock, Inc. 2 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. 1 3 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. 2 4 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. 3 5 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. 4 6 BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd. 5 7 BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited 6 8 Trident Merger, LLC 1 9 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC 8 10 BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd. 5 11 BlackRock HK Holdco Limited 10 12 BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited 11 13 BlackRock (Singapore) Limited 10 14 BlackRock

Holdco 3, LLC 5 15 BlackRock

Cayman 1 LP 14 16 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited 15 17 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited 16 18 BlackRock Group Limited 17 19 BlackRock Finance Europe Limited 18 20 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 19 21 BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. 19 22 BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG 21 23 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited 19 24 BlackRock Canada Holdings LP 14 25 BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC 24 26 BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited 25 27 BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC 3 28 BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC 27 29 BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. 28 30 BlackRock Fund Advisors 29 31 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association 29 32 Amethyst Intermediate LLC 9 33 Aperio Holdings LLC 32 34 Aperio Group, LLC 33 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare: The disclosure obligation arose due to total holdings for BlackRock, Inc. going above 4% London am 30.5.2023

31.05.2023 CET/CEST

