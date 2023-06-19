Advanced search
    WIE   AT0000831706

WIENERBERGER AG

(WIE)
  Report
2023-06-19
28.05 EUR   -0.74%
Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06/19/2023 | 10:01am EDT
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Wienerberger AG
Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

19.06.2023 / 16:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018

 

London,  16.6.2023

 

Overview

Notification made after deadline

Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)

 

1. Issuer: Wienerberger AG

2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights
Acquisition or disposal of financial/other instruments

3. Person subject to notification obligation
Name: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City: Wilmington
Country: United States of America (USA)

4. Name of shareholder(s): 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 14.6.2023

 

6. Total positions

   
% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A)		 % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)  
 
Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)		  
Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached  
1,51 %		  
2,19 %		  
3,70 %		  
111 732 343
Position of previous notification (if applicable)  
1,65 %		  
2,46 %		  
4,11 %		  

 

 

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

 

A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG 2018)		 Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
AT0000831706   1 684 704   1,51 %
US9676621074   248   0,00 %
SUBTOTAL A 1 684 952 1,51 %

 

 

B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period		 Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
Call Option 16/06/2023 N/A 900 000 0,81 %
Securities Lending Open N/A 774 136 0,69 %
Future 15/12/2023 N/A 25 427 0,02 %
    SUBTOTAL B.1 1 699 563 1,52 %

 

 

B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /
Cash Settlement		 Number of
voting rights		 % of voting rights
Call Warrant 31/12/2030 N/A Cash 61 192 0,05 %
Swap 02/06/2033 N/A Cash 487 371 0,44 %
Put Option 16/06/2023 N/A Physisch 200 000 0,18 %
      SUBTOTAL B.2 748 563 0,67 %

 

 

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

☐ Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

☒ Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held  directly (%) Financial/other instruments held  directly (%) Total of both (%)
1 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.        
2 Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. 1      
3 Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited 2      
4 Goldman Sachs International 3 0,09 % 2,12 % 2,21 %
5 Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC 1 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 %
6 GSAM Holdings LLC 1      
7 Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. 6 0,87 % 0,00 % 0,87 %
8 Goldman Sachs Bank USA 1      
9 Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE 8 0,00 % 0,08 % 0,08 %
10 Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings LLC 6      
11 Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings I Ltd 10      
12 Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings II Ltd 11      
13 Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings I B.V. / Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings II B.V. 12      
14 Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings B.V. 13 0,30 % 0,00 % 0,30 %
15 GSAMI Holdings I LLC 6      
16 GSAMI Holdings II Ltd 15      
17 Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Holdings Ltd 16      
18 Goldman Sachs Asset Management International 17 0,25 % 0,00 % 0,25 %
           

 

 

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

 

10. Sonstige Kommentare:

-

 

 London am  16.6.2023

 


19.06.2023 CET/CEST

Language: English
Company: Wienerberger AG
Wienerbergerplatz 1
1100 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.wienerberger.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1660319  19.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1660319&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
