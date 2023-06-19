EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Wienerberger AG

Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



19.06.2023 / 16:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 London, 16.6.2023 Overview ☐ Notification made after deadline Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights) 1. Issuer: Wienerberger AG 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights

Acquisition or disposal of financial/other instruments 3. Person subject to notification obligation

Name: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

City: Wilmington

Country: United States of America (USA) 4. Name of shareholder(s): 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 14.6.2023 6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A) % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)



Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached

1,51 %

2,19 %

3,70 %

111 732 343 Position of previous notification (if applicable)

1,65 %

2,46 %

4,11 % Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG 2018) Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG

2018) AT0000831706 1 684 704 1,51 % US9676621074 248 0,00 % SUBTOTAL A 1 684 952 1,51 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument

Expiration Date

Exercise Period Number of voting

rights that may be

acquired if the

instrument is exercised

% of voting rights Call Option 16/06/2023 N/A 900 000 0,81 % Securities Lending Open N/A 774 136 0,69 % Future 15/12/2023 N/A 25 427 0,02 % SUBTOTAL B.1 1 699 563 1,52 % B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /

Cash Settlement Number of

voting rights % of voting rights Call Warrant 31/12/2030 N/A Cash 61 192 0,05 % Swap 02/06/2033 N/A Cash 487 371 0,44 % Put Option 16/06/2023 N/A Physisch 200 000 0,18 % SUBTOTAL B.2 748 563 0,67 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: ☐ Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. ☒ Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%) 1 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. 2 Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. 1 3 Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited 2 4 Goldman Sachs International 3 0,09 % 2,12 % 2,21 % 5 Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC 1 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 6 GSAM Holdings LLC 1 7 Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. 6 0,87 % 0,00 % 0,87 % 8 Goldman Sachs Bank USA 1 9 Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE 8 0,00 % 0,08 % 0,08 % 10 Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings LLC 6 11 Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings I Ltd 10 12 Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings II Ltd 11 13 Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings I B.V. / Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings II B.V. 12 14 Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings B.V. 13 0,30 % 0,00 % 0,30 % 15 GSAMI Holdings I LLC 6 16 GSAMI Holdings II Ltd 15 17 Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Holdings Ltd 16 18 Goldman Sachs Asset Management International 17 0,25 % 0,00 % 0,25 % 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare: - London am 16.6.2023

19.06.2023 CET/CEST

