Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

17.07.2023 / 16:30 CET/CEST

Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 London, 14.7.2023 Overview ☐Notification made after deadline Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights) 1. Issuer: Wienerberger AG 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of financial/other instruments

Other 3. Person subject to notification obligation

Klaus Umek 4. Name of shareholder(s): Klaus Umek, Petrus Advisers Investments Fund L.P. 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 13.7.2023 6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A) % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)



Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached

1,07 %

1,61 %

2,68 %

111 732 343 Position of previous notification (if applicable)

2,06 %

3,21 %

5,27 % Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG 2018) Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG

2018) AT0000831706 453 750 742 904 0,41 % 0,66 % SUBTOTAL A 1 196 654 1,07 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument

Expiration Date

Exercise Period Number of voting

rights that may be

acquired if the

instrument is exercised

% of voting rights Call Option September 2023 - March 2024 Anytime 1 800 000 1,61 % SUBTOTAL B.1 1 800 000 1,61 % B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /

Cash Settlement Number of

voting rights % of voting rights SUBTOTAL B.2 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: ☐ Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. ☒ Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%) 1 Klaus Umek 2 Petrus Advisers Ltd. 1 3 Petrus Advisers Investments General Partner Inc. 2 4 Petrus Advisers Investments Fund L.P. 3 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare: The numbers notified above do not include the voting rights from 209,155 shares and from 750,000 long call options held by UI Petrus Advisers Special Situations Fund as at 13 July 2023. Klaus Umek / Petrus Advisers Ltd. can only issue recommendations on the exercise of the voting rights concerned but cannot otherwise exercise any further influence. Therefore, these voting rights are not to be attributed to Klaus Umek / Petrus Advisers for the purpose of this notification, but are merely disclosed herein for full transparency only. London am 14.7.2023

