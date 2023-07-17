Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Wienerberger AG
Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018
London, 14.7.2023
☐Notification made after deadline
Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)
1. Issuer: Wienerberger AG
2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of financial/other instruments
3. Person subject to notification obligation
4. Name of shareholder(s): Klaus Umek, Petrus Advisers Investments Fund L.P.
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 13.7.2023
6. Total positions
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
☐ Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
☒ Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: -
Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.
10. Sonstige Kommentare:
The numbers notified above do not include the voting rights from 209,155 shares and from 750,000 long call options held by UI Petrus Advisers Special Situations Fund as at 13 July 2023. Klaus Umek / Petrus Advisers Ltd. can only issue recommendations on the exercise of the voting rights concerned but cannot otherwise exercise any further influence. Therefore, these voting rights are not to be attributed to Klaus Umek / Petrus Advisers for the purpose of this notification, but are merely disclosed herein for full transparency only.
London am 14.7.2023
17.07.2023 CET/CEST
