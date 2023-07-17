EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Wienerberger AG
Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

17.07.2023 / 16:30 CET/CEST
Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018

 

London,  14.7.2023

 

Overview

Notification made after deadline

1. Issuer: Wienerberger AG

2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of financial/other instruments
Other

3. Person subject to notification obligation
Klaus Umek

4. Name of shareholder(s): Klaus Umek, Petrus Advisers Investments Fund L.P.

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 13.7.2023

 

6. Total positions

  
% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A)		% of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2) 
 
Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)		 
Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached 
1,07 %		 
1,61 %		 
2,68 %		 
111 732 343
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 
2,06 %		 
3,21 %		 
5,27 %		 

 

 

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

 

A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code		Number of voting rights% of voting rights
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG 2018)		Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
AT0000831706453 750742 9040,41 %0,66 %
SUBTOTAL A1 196 6541,07 %

 

 

B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period		Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
Call OptionSeptember 2023 - March 2024Anytime1 800 0001,61 %
  SUBTOTAL B.11 800 0001,61 %

 

 

B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
Type of instrumentExpiration DateExercise PeriodPhysical /
Cash Settlement		Number of
voting rights		% of voting rights
      
   SUBTOTAL B.2  

 

 

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

☐ Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

☒ Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

No.NameDirectly controlled by No.Shares held  directly (%)Financial/other instruments held  directly (%)Total of both (%)
1Klaus Umek    
2Petrus Advisers Ltd.1   
3Petrus Advisers Investments General Partner Inc.2   
4Petrus Advisers Investments Fund L.P.3   
      

 

 

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

 

10. Sonstige Kommentare:

The numbers notified above do not include the voting rights from 209,155 shares and from 750,000 long call options held by UI Petrus Advisers Special Situations Fund as at 13 July 2023. Klaus Umek / Petrus Advisers Ltd. can only issue recommendations on the exercise of the voting rights concerned but cannot otherwise exercise any further influence. Therefore, these voting rights are not to be attributed to Klaus Umek / Petrus Advisers for the purpose of this notification, but are merely disclosed herein for full transparency only.  

 

 London am  14.7.2023


17.07.2023 CET/CEST

Language:English
Company:Wienerberger AG
Wienerbergerplatz 1
1100 Wien
Austria
Internet:www.wienerberger.com

 
