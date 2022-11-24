Advanced search
    WIE   AT0000831706

WIENERBERGER AG

(WIE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:36 2022-11-24 am EST
25.71 EUR   +0.90%
04:02aWienerberger Ag : Top Score for Wienerberger's ESG Management
EQ
11/21Pvr : Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
11/21Wienerberger Ag : Wienerberger's resilient system solutions counteract climate change
EQ
Wienerberger AG: Top Score for Wienerberger's ESG Management

11/24/2022 | 04:02am EST
EQS-News: Wienerberger AG / Key word(s): Rating
Wienerberger AG: Top Score for Wienerberger’s ESG Management

24.11.2022 / 10:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Top Score for Wienerberger’s ESG Management

  • Wienerberger among the top 4% of its sector in EcoVadis ranking
  • First gold ESG rating awarded thanks to continuous progress in sustainability management
  • Wienerberger’s sustainable procurement even ranks among the top 1% by industry comparison

Vienna, November 24, 2022 – Reducing emissions, recycling products, helping people – for years, Wienerberger has been consistently pursuing its sustainability strategy, guided by ambitious targets for the environment, social aspects, and corporate governance (ESG). In the interest of a steady improvement of the company’s performance, the measures taken are being evaluated on a regular basis by EcoVadis, a leading international ESG rating agency.

This year, too, Wienerberger succeeded in further improving its ranking, achieving a new top score for its ESG management and winning its first gold medal. Among all companies of the sector rated by EcoVadis worldwide, Wienerberger ranks among the top 4% in its overall score and even among the top 1% for its sustainable procurement.

“Sustainability is a central element of the Wienerberger strategy: We provide solutions for infrastructure and buildings for generations to come. We care about the environment and use natural resources sparingly. We support social projects for people in need. For us, this top score in an international ESG ranking is an important benchmark, confirming that we have taken the right measures within the framework of our sustainable corporate strategy”, says Heimo Scheuch, Chairman of the Managing Board of Wienerberger AG.

Top score in sustainability pays off

In its EcoVadis ranking, Wienerberger outperforms its international peers in all areas: environmental protection, labor rights and human rights, ethical behaviour, and sustainable procurement. The company’s top sustainability score also generates a direct benefit, as Wienerberger opted for a sustainability-oriented form of bank financing. Given that interest payable on such bank loans depends, among other factors, on the sustainability rating determined by EcoVadis, the company derives a financial advantage: the better its sustainability performance, the lower its financing costs.

About EcoVadis: The world’s most trustworthy sustainability rating for companies

EcoVadis is a leading international ESG rating agency with a special focus on sustainable supplier management. The EcoVadis rating covers a broad range of non-financial management systems, including environmental aspects, labor rights and human rights, ethics, and the impacts of sustainable procurement. EcoVadis provides a comprehensive service in assessing the sustainability performance of companies. Each company is rated on the relevant aspects on the basis of its size, its locations, and its industry. These evidence-based assessments are illustrated by scoreboards and rated on a scale of 0 to 100 points.

Moreover, EcoVadis awards medals for top ratings (platinum, gold, silver, and bronze) once a year. The scorecards of the assessment illustrate strengths and potential for improvements, which the rated companies can use to fine-tune their efforts in the field of sustainability and adapt their action plans. EcoVadis has entered into partnerships in order to promote sustainable global supply chains.

Wienerberger Group
The Wienerberger Group is a leading international provider of smart solutions for the entire building envelope and for infrastructure. Wienerberger is the world’s largest producer of bricks (Porotherm, Terca) and the market leader in clay roof tiles (Koramic, Tondach) in Europe as well as concrete pavers (Semmelrock) in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (Steinzeug-Keramo ceramic pipes and Pipelife plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe. By acquiring Meridian Brick, Wienerberger further strengthened its position as a leading supplier of facade products in North America. With its total of 216 production sites, the Wienerberger Group generated revenues of € 4.0 billion and EBITDA LFL of € 671 million in 2021.

For further information, please contact:
Claudia Hajdinyak, Head of Corporate Communications Wienerberger AG
t +43 664 828 31 83 | claudia.hajdinyak@wienerberger.com


24.11.2022 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: Wienerberger AG
Wienerbergerplatz 1
1100 Wien
Austria
Phone: +43 1 60 192-0
Fax: +43 1 60 192-10159
E-mail: office@wienerberger.com
Internet: www.wienerberger.com
ISIN: AT0000831706
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1494753

 
End of News EQS News Service

1494753  24.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1494753&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
