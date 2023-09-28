Wienerberger AG: Wienerberger successfully places its first Sustainability-Linked Bond in a volume of EUR 350 million

EQS-News: Wienerberger AG
/ Key word(s): Bond
Wienerberger successfully places its first Sustainability-Linked Bond in a volume of EUR 350 million
Vienna, September 28, 2023 – Wienerberger AG issues the first Sustainability-Linked Bond ever distributed in the retail segment of the Austrian capital market and, as a pioneer, sets a further example for sustainable developments in the building material sector. A Sustainability-Linked Bond is a fixed income instrument, linking the financial and structural features of a corporate bond to predefined sustainability targets. At the same time, the performance of the bond is closely linked to the achievement of Wienerberger's ESG targets. The bond with a total issuance volume of
"With the first placement of a Sustainability-Linked Bond for retail on the Austrian capital market, we once again underline that sustainability is an integral part of Wienerberger's corporate strategy. The Sustainability-Linked Bond makes it possible to link our financial targets with our ESG goals and further strengthen our efforts to protect the environment and promote sustainability. We are proud to be the first company to take this step on the Austrian capital market and thereby set an example for a sustainable future", stated Heimo Scheuch, CEO of Wienerberger AG.
The bonds have a denomination of EUR 1,000 each and can be subscribed by private investors in Austria starting on Friday, September 29, 2023, until Wednesday, October 4, 2023 (subject to early termination) at Erste Bank and the Sparkasse-sector as well as selected credit institutions. The bond will be listed on the Official Market (Amtlicher Handel) of the Vienna Stock Exchange in the corporates prime segment.
The prospectus as well as the final terms and further information can be found at https://www.wienerberger.com/en/investors/financing-wienerberger/bond-2023.html.
This announcement constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy any bonds of Wienerberger AG and shall not to be interpreted in such way. A public offer of bonds of Wienerberger AG is exclusively made in Austria and by way as well as on the basis of the prospectus approved on September 21, 2023 by the FMA and published on September 22, 2023 (and as supplemented), including the pricing notice to the prospectus, which is available on the website of Wienerberger under https://www.wienerberger.com/en/investors/financing-wienerberger/bond-2023.html.
