Wienerberger : Amundi Asset Management S.A. kontrolliert weniger als 4% der Stimmrechte, die zu Aktien gehören
02/21/2023 | 01:33pm EST
Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018
Wien, 20.2.2023
Overview
Notification made after deadline
Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)
Issuer: Wienerberger AG
Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights
Person subject to notification obligation
Name: Amundi S.A.
City: Paris
Country: Frankreich
Name of shareholder(s):
Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:20.2.2023
Total positions
% of voting rights
% of voting rights
through
Total numberof
attached to
financial/other
Total of both in %
voting rights of
shares (7.A)
instruments (7.B.1 +
(7.A + 7.B)
issuer
7.B.2)
Resulting situation on the
date on which threshold
3,91 %
0,00 %
3,91 %
111 732 343
was crossed / reached
Position of previous
notification (if applicable)
4,51 %
4,51 %
Seite 1
Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
ISIN Code
Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
(Sec 130 BörseG
(Sec 133 BörseG
(Sec 130 BörseG
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
2018)
2018)
2018)
AT0000831706
4 371 623
3,91 %
SUBTOTAL A
4 371 623
3,91 %
B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL B.1
B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument
Expiration
Date
Exercise
Period
Physical /
Cash Settlement
Number of
voting rights
of voting rights
SUBTOTAL B.2
Seite 2
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Directly
Shares held
Financial/other
Total of both
No.
Name
instruments
controlled by No.
directly(%)
(%)
held directly(%)
1
Amundi S.A.
Amundi Asset
2
Management
1
3,13 %
3,13 %
S.A.S.
3
Amundi Austria
2
0,41 %
0,41 %
GmbH
4
CPR AM S.A.
1
0,21 %
0,21 %
Societe
5
Generale
1
0,16 %
0,16 %
Gestion S.A.
In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: -
Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.
Sonstige Kommentare:
10. Sonstige Kommentare:
Ad 8.) The indicated shareholdings held by Amundi S.A. and its affiliated management companies are not held directly, but by investment funds / portfolios managed by the respective management companies. They are therefore not shareholdings owned by the respective management companies, which are, however, entitled to exercise the associated voting rights.
------
Ad 8.) Die angegebenen, von der Amundi S.A. und ihren verbundenen Unternehmen (Verwaltungsgesellschaften) gehaltenen Beteiligungen werden nicht direkt, sondern von Investmentfonds / Portfolios gehalten, die von den jeweiligen Verwaltungsgesellschaften verwaltet werden. Es handelt sich daher nicht um Beteiligungen im Eigentum der jeweiligen Verwaltungsgesellschaften, welche jedoch berechtigt sind, die damit verbundenen Stimmrechte auszuüben.
Wienerberger AG published this content on 21 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2023 18:32:03 UTC.