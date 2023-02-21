Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Austria
  Wiener Boerse
  Wienerberger AG
  News
  Summary
Wienerberger : Amundi Asset Management S.A. kontrolliert weniger als 4% der Stimmrechte, die zu Aktien gehören

02/21/2023 | 01:33pm EST
Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018

Wien, 20.2.2023

Overview

Notification made after deadline

Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)

  1. Issuer: Wienerberger AG
  2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights
  3. Person subject to notification obligation

Name: Amundi S.A.

City: Paris

Country: Frankreich

  1. Name of shareholder(s):
  2. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 20.2.2023
  3. Total positions

% of voting rights

% of voting rights

through

Total numberof

attached to

financial/other

Total of both in %

voting rights of

shares (7.A)

instruments (7.B.1 +

(7.A + 7.B)

issuer

7.B.2)

Resulting situation on the

date on which threshold

3,91 %

0,00 %

3,91 %

111 732 343

was crossed / reached

Position of previous

notification (if applicable)

4,51 %

4,51 %

Seite 1

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

ISIN Code

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

(Sec 130 BörseG

(Sec 133 BörseG

(Sec 130 BörseG

(Sec 133 BörseG

2018)

2018)

2018)

2018)

AT0000831706

4 371 623

3,91 %

SUBTOTAL A

4 371 623

3,91 %

B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument

Expiration Date

Exercise Period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL B.1

B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument

Expiration

Date

Exercise

Period

Physical /

Cash Settlement

Number of

voting rights

  • of voting rights

SUBTOTAL B.2

Seite 2

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Directly

Shares held

Financial/other

Total of both

No.

Name

instruments

controlled by No.

directly(%)

(%)

held directly(%)

1

Amundi S.A.

Amundi Asset

2

Management

1

3,13 %

3,13 %

S.A.S.

3

Amundi Austria

2

0,41 %

0,41 %

GmbH

4

CPR AM S.A.

1

0,21 %

0,21 %

Societe

5

Generale

1

0,16 %

0,16 %

Gestion S.A.

  1. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: -
    Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.
  2. Sonstige Kommentare:

10. Sonstige Kommentare:

Ad 8.) The indicated shareholdings held by Amundi S.A. and its affiliated management companies are not held directly, but by investment funds / portfolios managed by the respective management companies. They are therefore not shareholdings owned by the respective management companies, which are, however, entitled to exercise the associated voting rights.

------

Ad 8.) Die angegebenen, von der Amundi S.A. und ihren verbundenen Unternehmen (Verwaltungsgesellschaften) gehaltenen Beteiligungen werden nicht direkt, sondern von Investmentfonds / Portfolios gehalten, die von den jeweiligen Verwaltungsgesellschaften verwaltet werden. Es handelt sich daher nicht um Beteiligungen im Eigentum der jeweiligen Verwaltungsgesellschaften, welche jedoch berechtigt sind, die damit verbundenen Stimmrechte auszuüben.

Seite 3

Wien am 20.2.2023

Seite 4

Disclaimer

Wienerberger AG published this content on 21 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2023 18:32:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
