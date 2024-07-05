Pursuant to Section 169 of the Stock Corporation Act, the Managing Board, subject to approval by the Supervisory Board, within five years of registration of the amendment to the Articles of Association in the commercial register, is authorized to increase the company's share capital - also in several tranches - against contribution in cash by up to EUR 16,759,851 by issuing up to 16,759,851 new no- par value bearer shares and, in agreement with the Supervisory Board, to determine the issue price (which must not be below the

The registered capital shall be divided into 111,732,343 shares with zero par value.

Public announcements by the Company shall be made in accordance with the relevant legal requirements.

Moreover, the Company shall be entitled to engage in any and all transactions that are deemed necessary or expedient for realizing the objects of business, in particular transactions in the areas that are similar or related to the objects of business.

the performance of administrative, management and consulting duties (in particular in the areas of organization, data processing, insurance, etc.) for other companies and corporations;

the acquisition of and investment in other companies and corporations, in particular industrial companies, with the same or similar object of business as well as the establishment of branches and subsidiaries in Austria and other countries;

the exercise of holding company functions related to companies under its control as a corporate group in accordance with § 15 of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act. The object of business of these group companies comprises in particular the production, purchase and sale of all types of building materials, the pursuance of activities in the construction branch and the operation of filling stations;

The Company shall be established for an indefinite period of time.

The name of the Company shall be "Wienerberger AG".

capital increase. The statutory subscription right may be granted to shareholders in such manner that the capital increase is subscribed to by a credit institution or a consortium of credit institutions subject to an obligation to offer such capital increase to shareholders in accordance with their subscription rights (indirect subscription right pursuant to Section 153 (6) Stock Corporation Act).

In addition, the Managing Board, subject to approval by the Supervisory Board, is authorized to exclude the statutory subscription rights of shareholders (authorization to exclude statutory subscription rights) if (i) the shares are used to compensate fractional amounts, or (ii) the shares are used to service over-allotment options when placing new shares of the company (greenshoe). The sum total of all shares issued against contributions in cash under this authorization for the Managing Board to exclude the subscription rights of shareholders must not account for more than 5% (five percent) of the company's share capital registered in the commercial register on the date of the amendment to the Articles of Association.

The Supervisory Board is authorized to adopt amendments to the Articles of Association arising from any utilization of authorized capital.

Section 5

The shares shall be bearer shares. If in case of a capital increase the resolution on the increase does not state whether the shares shall be bearer shares or registered shares, they shall also be bearer shares.

Section 6

The shares shall be securitized in a global certificate that is deposited with a central securities depository bank.

III. Managing Board

Section 7

The Managing Board shall consist of one, two, three or four person(s). The number of Managing Board members as well as of deputy Managing Board members, if any, shall be determined by the Supervisory Board. Only those persons may be appointed to the Managing Board who have not reached their 65th birthday on the date of appointment or reappointment. The Supervisory Board shall decide on the allocation of responsibilities among the Managing Board members as well as on those transactions which require the Supervisory Board's approval. The Supervisory Board shall pass internal rules for the Managing Board.

Section 8

If the Managing Board consists of one member the Company shall be represented by the same; if the Managing Board consists of several members the Company shall