The Brick Award recognizes pioneers in brick architecture to encourage innovation and support those who are finding new solutions to the environmental and social challenges facing the building industry.

wienerberger, a leading provider of innovative and ecological solutions for the entire building envelope in the areas of new construction and renovation as well as infrastructure for water and energy management, launched the biennial Brick Award in 2024.

In June 2024, the 11th edition of the prize was once again awarded for exceptional examples of brick architecture from around the world, characterised by aesthetics, innovation and sustainability.

BRICK AWARD 24

