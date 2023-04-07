Wienerberger : CV Dr. Myriam Meyer

Curriculum Vitae and Statement in acc. with § 87 (2)

of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act

Dr. Myriam MEYER

born in 1962 in Brig, Switzerland

Education 1994 Ph.D. in Technical Sciences, ETH Zurich, Dr. sc. techn. ETH 1987 Master of Science, Mechanical Engineering, ETH Zurich, Dipl. Masch.-Ing. ETH

Work Experience

since 2011 mmtec, Founder & Managing Partner

2009 - 2010 WIFAG-Polytype Holding, Group CEO

2005 - 2008 RUAG Aerospace, CEO and Member of the Executive Committee of RUAG Group

2002 - 2005 F. Hofmann La Roche, Vice President Global Human Resources & Organization Development and Member of the Executive Committee of Roche Consumer Health

1994 - 2001 Swissair / SAir Group, Vice President Swissair Flight Operations and Member of the

Executive Committee, General Manager SR Technics "Project Engineering"

Other Functions

KUKA AG, Member of the Supervisory Board

Lufthansa Technik AG, Member of the Supervisory Board

Bedag Informatik AG, Member of the Board of Directors Swisscontact Foundation, Member of the Board of Trustees

ETH Zürich, Department of Mechanical Engineering, Member of the Industry Advisory Board

In accordance with § 87 (2) of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act, I hereby declare that there are no circumstances that could give rise to concern over bias in my function as a member of the Supervisory Board of Wienerberger AG.

Vienna, April 2023

Dr. Myriam Meyer