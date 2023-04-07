Wienerberger : CV Dr. Myriam Meyer

Curriculum Vitae and Statement in acc. with § 87 (2)
of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act
Dr. Myriam MEYER
born in 1962 in Brig, Switzerland
|
Education
|
|
1994
|
Ph.D. in Technical Sciences, ETH Zurich, Dr. sc. techn. ETH
|
1987
|
Master of Science, Mechanical Engineering, ETH Zurich, Dipl. Masch.-Ing. ETH
Work Experience
since 2011 mmtec, Founder & Managing Partner
2009 - 2010 WIFAG-Polytype Holding, Group CEO
2005 - 2008 RUAG Aerospace, CEO and Member of the Executive Committee of RUAG Group
2002 - 2005 F. Hofmann La Roche, Vice President Global Human Resources & Organization Development and Member of the Executive Committee of Roche Consumer Health
1994 - 2001 Swissair / SAir Group, Vice President Swissair Flight Operations and Member of the
Executive Committee, General Manager SR Technics "Project Engineering"
Other Functions
KUKA AG, Member of the Supervisory Board
Lufthansa Technik AG, Member of the Supervisory Board
Bedag Informatik AG, Member of the Board of Directors Swisscontact Foundation, Member of the Board of Trustees
ETH Zürich, Department of Mechanical Engineering, Member of the Industry Advisory Board
In accordance with § 87 (2) of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act, I hereby declare that there are no circumstances that could give rise to concern over bias in my function as a member of the Supervisory Board of Wienerberger AG.
Vienna, April 2023
……………………………..
Dr. Myriam Meyer