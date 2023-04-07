Wienerberger : CV Effie Konstantine Datson

Curriculum Vitae and
Statement in acc. with Sec. 87 Para 2 of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act
Effie Konstantine DATSON
Born 1970 in Providence, Rhode Island, USA
Education
1997
Harvard Business School Masters in Business Administration with a focus on international
finance, co-authored flagship HBS case study Europe in 1996 on the formation of the EU.
1992
Harvard and Radcliffe Colleges Bachelor of Arts Degree in Social Sciences, magna cum laude,
with specialism in Latin American economics and political science.
Work Experience
2020-2022 Barclays Private Bank - global head of family office
2018-2020Union Bancaire Privée - private wealth, head of hedge fund business & investments
2015-2017State Street Corp - senior managing director, alternatives managed account operations platform
2007-2015 Deutsche Bank AG -
Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management: sustainable investments product sales specialist; head of liquid alternatives sales, product head of dbSelect platform
Deutsche Capital Markets: EMEA head of global macro & FX prime brokerage
2002-2007 Boutique Investment Research Analyst & Trader - Jacob Rothschild family office (NY + London), RGNCM Capital Management (NY), and IKOS Asset Management (London)
1992-2001Goldman Sachs & Co - foreign exchange sales & structuring, equities division analyst
Other Functions
None
In accordance with § 87 (2) of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act, I hereby declare that there are no circumstances that could give rise to concern over bias in my function as a member of the Supervisory Board of Wienerberger AG.
Vienna, April 2023
Effie K Datson
Disclaimer
