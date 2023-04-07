Wienerberger : CV Effie Konstantine Datson

Curriculum Vitae and

Statement in acc. with Sec. 87 Para 2 of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act

Effie Konstantine DATSON

Born 1970 in Providence, Rhode Island, USA

Education 1997 Harvard Business School Masters in Business Administration with a focus on international finance, co-authored flagship HBS case study Europe in 1996 on the formation of the EU. 1992 Harvard and Radcliffe Colleges Bachelor of Arts Degree in Social Sciences, magna cum laude, with specialism in Latin American economics and political science.

Work Experience

2020-2022 Barclays Private Bank - global head of family office

2018-2020Union Bancaire Privée - private wealth, head of hedge fund business & investments

2015-2017State Street Corp - senior managing director, alternatives managed account operations platform

2007-2015 Deutsche Bank AG -

Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management: sustainable investments product sales specialist; head of liquid alternatives sales, product head of dbSelect platform

Deutsche Capital Markets: EMEA head of global macro & FX prime brokerage

2002-2007 Boutique Investment Research Analyst & Trader - Jacob Rothschild family office (NY + London), RGNCM Capital Management (NY), and IKOS Asset Management (London)

1992-2001Goldman Sachs & Co - foreign exchange sales & structuring, equities division analyst

Other Functions

None

In accordance with § 87 (2) of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act, I hereby declare that there are no circumstances that could give rise to concern over bias in my function as a member of the Supervisory Board of Wienerberger AG.

Vienna, April 2023

……………………………..

Effie K Datson