Wienerberger : CV Katrien Beuls

Curriculum Vitae and

Statement in acc. with Sec. 87 Para 2 of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act

Katrien BEULS

Born in 1968 in Leuven, Belgium

Education 1995 Master of Studies in Law and Economics, Oxford University, United Kingdom 1991 Master-in-law, Catholic University Leuven, Belgium 1988 Bachelor-in-law, Université Notre Dame de la Paix, Namur, Belgium Work Experience Since 2018 ISS A/S, Denmark Jan 2022 CEO Strategic Transformation and Group M&A 2019 - 2021 Regional COO - Europe 2018 - 2019 Regional Transformation Director - Europe 2015 - 2018 Novozymes A/S, Denmark Head of Acquisitions and Investments 2003 - 2015 ISS A/S, Denmark 2013 - 2015 Global Corporate Clients, member of executive team 2003 - 2013 Deputy Group General Counsel 1998 - 2003 Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer Law Firm, Brussels and London office Senior Associate, Attorney-at-law 1996 - 1998 Bankgesellschaft Berlin AG, Germany Beteiligungsmanagement (Portfolio Management) 1991 - 1996 Schilz-Linden-Grolig(now: Liedekerke Law Firm), Belgium Attorney-at-law

Other Functions

Member of the Supervisory Boards in ISS Facility Services Holding GmbH (Germany), ISS Austria Holding GmbH (Austria), ISS Tesis (Turkey) and ISS World Services A/S (Denmark).

In accordance with § 87 (2) of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act, I hereby declare that there are no circumstances that could give rise to concern over bias in my function as a member of the Supervisory Board of Wienerberger AG.

Vienna, April 2023

……………………………..

Katrien Beuls