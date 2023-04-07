Wienerberger : CV Katrien Beuls

Curriculum Vitae and
Statement in acc. with Sec. 87 Para 2 of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act
Katrien BEULS
Born in 1968 in Leuven, Belgium
Education
1995
Master of Studies in Law and Economics, Oxford University, United Kingdom
1991
Master-in-law, Catholic University Leuven, Belgium
1988
Bachelor-in-law, Université Notre Dame de la Paix, Namur, Belgium
Work Experience
Since 2018
ISS A/S, Denmark
Jan 2022
CEO Strategic Transformation and Group M&A
2019 - 2021
Regional COO - Europe
2018 - 2019
Regional Transformation Director - Europe
2015 - 2018
Novozymes A/S, Denmark
Head of Acquisitions and Investments
2003 - 2015
ISS A/S, Denmark
2013 - 2015
Global Corporate Clients, member of executive team
2003 - 2013
Deputy Group General Counsel
1998 - 2003
Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer Law Firm, Brussels and London office
Senior Associate, Attorney-at-law
1996 - 1998
Bankgesellschaft Berlin AG, Germany
Beteiligungsmanagement (Portfolio Management)
1991 - 1996
Schilz-Linden-Grolig(now: Liedekerke Law Firm), Belgium
Attorney-at-law
Other Functions
Member of the Supervisory Boards in ISS Facility Services Holding GmbH (Germany), ISS Austria Holding GmbH (Austria), ISS Tesis (Turkey) and ISS World Services A/S (Denmark).
In accordance with § 87 (2) of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act, I hereby declare that there are no circumstances that could give rise to concern over bias in my function as a member of the Supervisory Board of Wienerberger AG.
Vienna, April 2023
Katrien Beuls
