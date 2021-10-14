Wienerberger : Code of Conduct | PDF 4 MB

M E S S A G E F R O M O U R M A N A G I N G B O A R D ,
T H E S U P E R V I S O R Y B O A R D , A N D T H E W O R K S C O U N C I L
Dear Colleagues, Dear Business Partners,
Wienerberger is perceived as an excellent, trustworthy company. It is particularly important for us to protect and safeguard Wienerberger's reputation as well as the reputation of our subsidiaries and brands. The Wienerberger Code of Conduct represents a binding guideline and sets out how each and every one of us should behave in our day-to-day business, acting in accordance with our guidelines. The Wienerberger Code of Conduct therefore applies to the entire Wienerberger Group and to all our subsidiaries. The principles laid down in the Code of Conduct are to ensure that we share a common understanding, demonstrate good judgement, and maintain high standards of ethics and integrity in our dealings with all our stakeholders. We expect the same behavior from our business partners, such as suppliers, contractors, and customers.
The Wienerberger Managing Board, the Supervisory Board and the Works Council fully support the ideas and guidelines of the Code of Conduct. We expect all employees and business partners to familiarize themselves with our binding Code and comply with each of its principles. We will continue to inform all our employees about the contents of the Wienerberger Code of Conduct on an ongoing basis and also communicate its principles via various communication tools and through specific training. We would like to encourage all our employees and business partners to report potential violations or breaches of our Code of Conduct! Please report any reasonable suspicion of illegal activities or violations immediately as a witness. If you have any concerns or questions about how to proceed in a specific situ- ation, we encourage you to raise them immediately at any time. We offer all employees several options
for reporting, raising questions, or expressing their concerns either in writing or orally. Of course, you may also contact your supervisor at any time. If this is deemed inappropriate, you may make a report through an external, neutral whistleblowing service to communicate your concerns or questions.
If you so wish, you can submit your report anonym- ously. The whistleblowing service is operated by our external partner SeeHearSpeakUp. You can communicate with this service in your native language by phone, by e-mail, or via a web-based reporting service in all countries where Wienerberger operates. In addition, the Wienerberger Whistleblowing Committee is available to you at any time. The Committee comprises Wienerberger experts from Corporate Legal Services, Internal Audit, Corporate HR, and Corporate Secretary. All reports will be thoroughly investigated and treated confidentially (to the extent permitted by law) and in accordance with applicable legal requirements.
Our Code of Conduct clearly states that any mis conduct will not be tolerated and that appropriate steps will be taken or sanctions imposed in the event of wrongdoing. Wienerberger will not tolerate any discrimination or reprisal against anyone who raises concerns, asks questions, or reports suspected misconduct. We invite you to follow this path together with us and thus contribute toward upholding our corporate values and ensuring that Wienerberger continues to be perceived as an excellent and trustworthy company.
Thank you very much!
Heimo Scheuch
Gerhard Hanke
Solveig Menard-Galli
CEO Wienerberger AG
CFO Wienerberger AG
COO Wienerberger
Building Solutions
Harald Schwarzmayr
Peter Steiner
Gerhard Seban
COO Wienerberger
Chairman of the
Chairman of the
Piping Solutions
Supervisory Board
Group Works Council
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Wienerberger AG published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 09:11:06 UTC.