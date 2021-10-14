Wienerberger : Code of Conduct | PDF 4 MB

Dear Colleagues, Dear Business Partners,

Wienerberger is perceived as an excellent, trustworthy company. It is particularly important for us to protect and safeguard Wienerberger's reputation as well as the reputation of our subsidiaries and brands. The Wienerberger Code of Conduct represents a binding guideline and sets out how each and every one of us should behave in our day-to-day business, acting in accordance with our guidelines. The Wienerberger Code of Conduct therefore applies to the entire Wienerberger Group and to all our subsidiaries. The principles laid down in the Code of Conduct are to ensure that we share a common understanding, demonstrate good judgement, and maintain high standards of ethics and integrity in our dealings with all our stakeholders. We expect the same behavior from our business partners, such as suppliers, contractors, and customers.

The Wienerberger Managing Board, the Supervisory Board and the Works Council fully support the ideas and guidelines of the Code of Conduct. We expect all employees and business partners to familiarize themselves with our binding Code and comply with each of its principles. We will continue to inform all our employees about the contents of the Wienerberger Code of Conduct on an ongoing basis and also communicate its principles via various communication tools and through specific training. We would like to encourage all our employees and business partners to report potential violations or breaches of our Code of Conduct! Please report any reasonable suspicion of illegal activities or violations immediately as a witness. If you have any concerns or questions about how to proceed in a specific situ- ation, we encourage you to raise them immediately at any time. We offer all employees several options