Wienerberger : Code of Conduct defines group-wide CSR standards

10/14/2021 | 05:12am EDT
Press Release
Wienerberger's Code of Conduct defines group-wide CSR standards
14. October 2021
Wienerberger AG
  • The Code of Conduct is a binding guideline setting clear and uniform rules for employees, business partners and suppliers
  • The Code is based on Wienerberger's corporate values and applies to the entire Group and all its subsidiaries
  • The whistleblowing tool enables employees in 28 countries to report inappropriate behavior - anonymously and in their native languages

Vienna - As a company with worldwide operations, Wienerberger is fully aware of its responsibility and takes compliance with clearly defined corporate social responsibility (CSR) standards very seriously. In this spirit, Wienerberger is making an important contribution towards sustainable development that goes beyond the requirements of the law. In line with its ambitious ESG strategy, the Wienerberger Group now presents its group-wide Code of Conduct as a binding guideline for all employees, business partners, and suppliers, setting out the behavior expected of each and every one of its employees in the course of day-to-day business. The company's core values, i.e. expertise, passion, integrity and respect, customer orientation, entrepreneurial spirit, quality and responsibility, provided the basis for the elaboration of the Code of Conduct, which applies to the entire Wienerberger Group and all its subsidiaries.

In terms of substance, the Code defines rules regarding the conduct of employees and the way of dealing with business partners and suppliers. It specifies the requirements of responsible business management and outlines the individual's responsibility in the areas of safety, environmental protection and resource consumption.

The Wienerberger Managing Board, the Supervisory Board and the Works Council are fully committed to the guidelines set out in the Code of Conduct. Our principles, as outlined in the Code, ensure that we share a common understanding of desirable behavior and comply with high standards of ethics and integrity in dealing with all our stakeholders. We want to provide guidance and orientation for our employees and, at the same time, ensure that potential compliance breaches are identified in time and that wrongdoing can be avoided.

Heimo Scheuch

CEO

To this end, Wienerberger provides a whistleblowing tool for employees to anonymously report potentially inappropriate behavior or voice concerns, either orally or in writing, via a neutral, external system. Employees can communicate with the whistleblowing service in their native languages by telephone, email or via a web-based reporting system - in all countries Wienerberger operates in.

By consistently implementing our ambitious ESG targets and rolling out the whistleblowing system on a worldwide basis, we want to assume a pioneering role at international level. Together with our employees, we ensure that our corporate values, as set out in clear and binding guidelines, are actively implemented now and in the future, and that Wienerberger continues to be perceived as an excellent and trustworthy company.

Heimo Scheuch

CEO

The Code of Conduct can be found here.

Contact

Claudia Hajdinyak

Head of Corporate Communications

Wienerberger AG

+43 664 8283183Send e-mail

Mark van Loon

Senior Vice President Corporate Sustainability & Innovation

Wienerberger AG

Send e-mailContact via LinkedIn

Wienerberger AG published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 09:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
