Wienerberger : Code of Conduct defines group-wide CSR standards

Wienerberger AG

The Code of Conduct is a binding guideline setting clear and uniform rules for employees, business partners and suppliers

The Code is based on Wienerberger's corporate values and applies to the entire Group and all its subsidiaries

The whistleblowing tool enables employees in 28 countries to report inappropriate behavior - anonymously and in their native languages

Vienna - As a company with worldwide operations, Wienerberger is fully aware of its responsibility and takes compliance with clearly defined corporate social responsibility (CSR) standards very seriously. In this spirit, Wienerberger is making an important contribution towards sustainable development that goes beyond the requirements of the law. In line with its ambitious ESG strategy, the Wienerberger Group now presents its group-wide Code of Conduct as a binding guideline for all employees, business partners, and suppliers, setting out the behavior expected of each and every one of its employees in the course of day-to-day business. The company's core values, i.e. expertise, passion, integrity and respect, customer orientation, entrepreneurial spirit, quality and responsibility, provided the basis for the elaboration of the Code of Conduct, which applies to the entire Wienerberger Group and all its subsidiaries.

In terms of substance, the Code defines rules regarding the conduct of employees and the way of dealing with business partners and suppliers. It specifies the requirements of responsible business management and outlines the individual's responsibility in the areas of safety, environmental protection and resource consumption.